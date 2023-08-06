High school football: Defending 6A champ Skyridge projected to be the frontrunner in new and competitive Region 3

Three miles is all that separates Skyridge High School from Lehi High School, but despite that proximity their respective football programs have never bothered to schedule a game with each other in the seven years since Skyridge split from Lehi in 2016.

Their paths nonetheless crossed in the 2017 5A football state championship, with Lehi dominating for the 55-17 victory.

The concerted effort to not play each other isn’t just reserved for football either. In the UHSAA’s 10 primary team sports (basketball, football, volleyball, lacrosse, baseball, soccer and softball), Skyridge and Lehi have must just one other time, and that was also an unscheduled tournament game when they squared off in a 2020 girls basketball game at the Corner Canyon tournament.

Regardless of the reasons behind avoiding each other, that entire mentality has been blown up in the latest UHSAA realignment.

Lehi’s enrollment numbers have swelled in recent years, with the school vaulting from 5A to 6A this school year and being placed in the same region as Skyridge. Lehi replaces Corner Canyon, which moved to a Salt Lake Valley region.

The move means that Skyridge and Lehi students can now settle the debate on the field instead of on social media about which teams are better, and there’s no bigger game on the calendar than this year’s Sept. 22 clash between the Region 3 schools.

Skyridge is the defending 6A state champ, while Lehi won last year’s 5A state championship.

Skyridge first-year head coach Justin Hemm said that Lehi replacing Corner Canyon in Region 3 certainly adds a new element to the league for his school.

“Just being two Lehi schools that adds to it, but each and every week how the region is it’s going to be competitive. Every team in the region has great talent and is very well coached,” said Hemm.

Skyridge opens the season as the Region 3 frontrunner, as it was projected first in the region by the league’s coaches.

The Falcons return eight offensive starters from last year’s state championship squad, but there are massive holes to fill on the defensive side with just three starters back from last year’s dominant defense.

“There will be some new guys in the back end, but a lot of these guys are guys who’ve paid their dues and waited their time,” said Hemm, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator a year ago.

Hemm is taking over as head coach for Jon Lehman — who’s moved to an athletic director role at the school — and he said it’s been a very smooth transition.

“Being with the guys the previous season made for an easy transition. For the most part we wanted to maintain the status quo. There’s been some subtle changes in the way we go about some things, but it’s been a very smooth process and the boys have come back ready to work,” said Hemm.

A new face will be leading the team at quarterback, as Jackson Stevens takes over after transferring from Davis in the offseason. A year ago with the Darts he passed for over 3,200 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Corner Canyon actually won the Region 4 title over Skyridge a year ago with a 5-0 league record, but the Falcons returned the favor by prevailing in the 6A state championship 17-7.

Lone Peak’s Shaun Blanton (19) celebrates his touchdown with Trey Robinson (10) against Syracuse in the 6A second round playoffs in Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The battle for this year’s league title should be very tight based on the coaches’ preseason voting. Skyridge garnered three first-place votes within the region, with Lone Peak and American Fork also receiving a first-place vote.

It was Lone Peak, though, that narrowly edged American Fork in the region preseason rankings, as the 2021 state champs look for a bounce-back year after a so-so 7-5 showing a year ago.

The Knights return four starters on offense and five on defense.

“The region alignment for us this year switched out one great team for another. I would expect region to be as challenging as ever,” said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

American Fork returns six starters on each side of the ball as it expects to keep pace with the region’s elite despite an early 6A quarterfinal playoff exit a year ago.

“The new Region 3 is still a gauntlet, just like Region 4 has been in the past. Even though Corner Canyon is leaving the region, adding Lehi, who has won the 5A title the past two years keeps the region schedule extremely tough. All the teams in our region will be battle tested by the time we get to the playoffs,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm.

Lehi is no question the biggest X-factor in the new-look league.

Even though Lehi is the two-time defending 5A state champion, it only has four offensive starters back from last year and one defensive starter. With massive holes to file all over the field and elite competition waiting at the back half of the schedule, there’s no telling how Lehi will fair once Region 3 play rolls around.

Lehi coach Ed Larson said his team is excited about the challenge.

“I call it the SEC of Utah football. I see Skyridge, Lone Peak, American Fork leading the pack with Pleasant Grove, Westlake and Lehi looking to poke their heads into the mix,” said Larson.

Region 3 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Skyridge Falcons

2023 Schedule

skyridge.football

2022 Record: 13-1 (second in Region 4 with a 4-1 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A



2022 postseason: Beat Corner Canyon, 17-7, in the 6A championship



All-time record: 70-18 (7 years)



State titles: 1 (2022)



Region titles: 2 (2018, 2021 co)

Head coach: Justin Hemm

After serving as an assistant coach during Skyridge’s state title run last year, he’s taking over as head coach for Skyridge. He previously coached Brighton for three years as his teams posted a 26-7 record.He’s a graduate of Piqua High School in Ohio and Adrian College in Michigan.

Coach Justin Hemm’s general outlook

We have a great group of players who are eager to compete this season. We have a solid group of returners as well as some new faces. These guys have put in a lot of work during the off-season and are excited to compete on Friday nights.

Offensive coordinator: Justin Hemm

2022 offense: 39.4 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)



Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Trent Call, Sr., WR

La’akea Kalama, Sr., WR

Jack Burke, Sr., WR

Trevan McClellan, Sr., WR

Ben Howard, Jr., OT

Ami Fifita, Sr., OG

Darius Afalava, Jr., OG

Carter Sheffield, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers



Jackson Stevens, Sr., QB

Colby Smith, Sr., WR

Quezon Villa, Sr., WR

Filimone Fangupo, Jr., C

Luke Davies, Jr., OG

Zaden Selu, Jr., RB

Noah Burt, Sr., TE/WR

Defensive coordinator: Patrick Gleaves

2022 defense: 10.0 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)



Three returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters



Ian Mariner, Sr., DL

Deshawn Toilolo, Jr., DL

Iakopo Malafau, Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers



Mark Baird, Sr., DB

Tavian Edwards, Jr., DB

Markell Cordoba, Sr., DB

Porter Logan, Sr., DB

Ben Munoa, Sr., DB

Fotu Moeai, Sr., DB

Gabe Cravens, Sr., DB

Stephen Teriiapiai, Sr., DB

Tobin Smith, Sr., LB

Griffin Kunz, SO, LB

Austin Barker, Sr., LB

Jackson Fenton, Sr., LB

Chance Peterson, Sr., LB

Taezen Selu, Sr., LB

Sitiveni Tokelau, Jr., DL

Amani Luifau, Sr., DL

Jonah Johnson, Jr., DL

Tevita Fuatapu, Jr., DL

2. Lone Peak Knights

2023 Schedule

lone.peak.football

2022 Record: 7-5 (fourth in Region 4 with a 2-3 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 25-19, in the 6A quarterfinals



All-time record: 224-93 (26 years)



State titles: 3 (2011, 2018, 2021)



Region titles: 15 (1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 co, 2005, 2009-co, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 co, 2015, 2016, 2018 co, 2021 co)

Head coach: Bart Brockbank

Entering his seventh season as head coach at Lone Peak, where he’s compiled a 55-25 record during that stretch and state titles in 2018 and 2021. He’s a graduate of Lehi High School and BYU.

Coach Bart Brockbank’s general outlook

Returning leadership is on the defense. The defense will need to lead out as we break in a new starting quarterback.

Offensive coordinator: Gary Trowbridge

2022 offense: 25.2 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)



Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Austin Pay

Trey Robinson

Easton Anderson

Brookes Wilde

Key offensive newcomers



Jackson Blake

Seth Haskett

Misi Patane

Logan Hofheins

Defensive coordinator: Ryan Denney

2022 defense: 19.17 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)



Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Bott Mulitalo

Jayden Mayberry

Matthaias Nawahine

CJ Ruble

Fihi Mounga

Key defensive newcomers



Wes Valguardsen

Jaxson Arrington

Junior Tahi

Teagon Towle

3. American Fork Cavemen

2023 Schedule

af.sidebar

2022 Record: 8-4 (third in Region 4 with a 3-2 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 19-3, in the 6A quarterfinals



All-time record: 522-341-21 (97 years)



State titles: 2 (1961, 1962)



Region titles: 17 (1937, 1938, 1939, 1942, 1953, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977 co, 1980, 1984, 1995 co, 2007 co, 2014, 2018 co)

Head coach: Aaron Behm

Entering his 14th season as American Fork’s head coach, where he’s guided the team to an 91-64 record. He led the Cavemen to runner-up appearances in 2014, 2018 and 2019. He’s a graduate of Grant Community High School and Trinity International University, both in Illinois.

Coach Aaron Behm’s general outlook

We have had a lot of guys working very hard throughout the off-season. We are bringing back a bunch of guys who got good experience last season and looking forward to seeing them progress through this season.

Offensive coordinator: Micah Hunsaker

2022 offense: 22.3 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)



Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Jett Nelson, Sr., WR

Jacob Eardley, Sr., RB

Dax Watts, Sr., RB

Andrew Brady, Sr., Tackle

Josh Andrus, Sr., TE

Tayvin Jensen, Jr., Center

Key offensive newcomers



Dylan Story, Sr., QB

Landon Payne, Sr., TE

Defensive coordinator: Chris Buesing

2022 defense: 16.9 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)



Six returning starters

3-3-5 defense

Returning defensive starters



Davis Andrews, Safety, Sr.

Tyson Eggett, LB, Sr.

Caleb Peterson, Safety, Sr.

Waki Fulilangi, DT, Sr.

Max Edwards, LB, Sr.

Drew Dickey, DE, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers



Blake Jensen, DE, Sr.

Zane Edwards, C, Sr.

Justin Bourgeois, C, Sr.

Lucas Segura, LB, Sr.

4. Lehi Pioneers

2023 Schedule

lehi.fb

2022 Record: 14-0 (first in Region 8 with a 4-0 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A



2022 postseason: Beat Timpview, 29-23, in the 5A 5A championship



All-time record: 414-462-22 (101 years)



State titles: 5 (1980, 2000, 2017, 2021, 2022)



Region titles: 14 (1940, 1944, 1950, 1963, 1990, 1992, 1996 co, 1997, 1999 co, 2000 co, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2017, 2022)

Head coach: Ed Larson

Has 18 years of head coaching experience in Utah, including the past 10 at Lehi where his teams are 69-41 including State titles in 2017, 2021 and 2022. His overall head coaching record is 101-90 with stops at Provo (1993-1994), Ogden (2004-2005) and Timpanogos (2010-2013). He’s graduate of Piedmont Hills High School in California and the University of New Mexico.

Coach Ed Larson’s general outlook

Returning from back-to-back state championships, losing 46 seniors and moving up to 6A all lend to new challenges and opportunities. I’m excited about the talent of my players, the need to get them up to speed to varsity level competition and planning for a great challenge of 6A football. We begin by playing a very good 6A Davis team, followed by two returning state champions from Utah and Idaho. (Desert Hills/Rigby). We then finish the preseason with games against Maple Mountain and Herriman. Our Region needs no explanation: The SEC of Utah Football.

Offensive coordinator: Ed Larson

2022 offense: 41.9 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)



Four returning starters

West Coast/Air Raid offense

Returning offensive starters



Jensen Somerville, Sr., LT

Ryker Peterson, Sr., RG

Jace John, Sr., WR

Grayson Brousseau, Sr., TE

Key offensive newcomers



Jett Niu, Jr., QB

Kolose Latu, Sr., RB

Devaughn Eka, So., RB

Tommy Rock Olsen, Jr., LG

Mays Madsen, Jr., WR

Kaleb Moore, Sr., Slot

Eziah Mama, Jr., WR

Austin Stauffer, Sr., C

Defensive coordinator: Jared Harward

2022 defense: 9.0 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)



One returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Kenneth Latu, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers



Paul Latu, Jr., MLB

Carson Wren, Jr., OLB

Penisimani TakiTaki, So., DE

Fuapauna Mama, Jr., DE

Isaiah Allen, Sr., CB

Max Ray, Sr., DB

Alema Tamala, Sr., DT

5. Westlake Thunder

2023 Schedule

westlake

2022 Record: 2-9 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-5 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 28-25, in the 6A first round



All-time record: 51-95 (14 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: None

Head coach: Arnold Ale

Entering his first year season as head coach at Westlake and one season as head coach at Payson last year, with his team posting a 7-4 record. He’s a graduate of Carson High in California and UCLA.

Coach Arnold Ale’s general outlook

Our Football Program is excited about this upcoming season. We have been working on improving our Offense, Defense, and Special Teams. More importantly, our focus has been improving our Program Culture, by emphasizing our Core Values of Pride, Commitment, and Competitive Energy. Our success in the Fall will be determined by our level of buy in to this process.

Offensive coordinator: Westlake Offensive Staff

2022 offense: 17.3 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)



Three returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters



Ezra Heiner, Sr., TE

Landon Rasmussen, Sr., RB

Drake Youngberg, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers



Payton Barclay, Sr., WR

Tyson Wagoner, Sr., OL

Calvin Gagon, Soph, QB

Defensive coordinator: Vae Tata

2022 defense: 34.0 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)



Six returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters



Manasseh Te’o, Sr., DL

Nusi Taumoepeau, Jr., LB

Dreysen Afuvai, Soph, LB

Jackson Coray, Sr., DB

Aiden Bayless, Sr., DB

Daniel Washburn, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers



Sale Fano, Jr., DE/LB

Beckham Featherstone, Jr., DL

Jon Dowell, Sr., DL

Jackson Slade, Sr., LB

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2023 Schedule

pg.sidebar

2022 Record: 6-6 (fifth in Region 4 with a 1-4 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 28-20, in the 6A second round



All-time record: 417-414-11 (82 years)



State titles: 3 (1955, 1956, 1993)



Region titles: 14 (1955, 1956, 1957, 1973 co, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2007 co, 2008, 2013 co)

Head coach: Taylor Walkenhorst

Entering his third season as head coach at Pleasant Grove, where his team’s have posted a 7-16 record the past two years.

Coach Taylor Walkenhorst’s general outlook

Have some good starters returning. If we can stay focused on the details and develop mental toughness we will have the things we need to win. Winning takes attention to detail, mental and physical toughness, and each player doing their job within their role on the team.

Offensive coordinator: Taylor Walkenhorst

2022 offense: 25.8 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)



Five returning starters

Spread & West Coast offense

Returning offensive starters



Shawn Cottle, WR

Makai Peterson, WR

Kael MCcoy, Slot

Lucas Jackson, OL

Quade Coombs, OL

Mataira Brown, WR

Key offensive newcomers



Carson Rassmussen, QB

Defensive coordinator: Taylor Walkenhorst & Steve Brady

2022 defense: 22.0 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)



Eight returning starters

Multi front defense

Returning defensive starters

