Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Aug. 6-12

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
- Rockies at Cardinals, AT&T SportsNet, noon
- Little League regionals, ESPN, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
- Dodgers at Padres, ESPN, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- CFL: Redblacks at Roughriders, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
GOLF
- Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.
- Greenbrier, KUCW, 11 a.m.
- Wyndham Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
- Utah Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
- U.S. Classic, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
- PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, ABC, 11 a.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
- FireKeepers Casino 400, USA, 12:30 p.m.
RODEO
- Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
- Premier Sevens championship, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: U.S. vs. Sweden, Fox, 3 a.m.
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, ESPN, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- AVP: Atlanta Open, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
WNBA
- Aces at Liberty, ABC, 1 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Chihuahuas at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Little League regionals, ESPN, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Dodgers at Padres, MLBN, 2 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: England vs. Nigeria, FS1, 1:30 a.m.
- Women: Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 4:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Little League regionals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)
- Astros at Orioles, TBS, 5 p.m.
- Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Jamaica vs. Colombia, FS1, 2 a.m.
- Women: France vs. Morocco, FS1, 5 a.m.
SOFTBALL
- Little League World Series, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
WNBA
- Sun at Storm, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
- Aces at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
- Lynx at Sky, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
- Mystics at Mercury, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Little League regionals, ESPN, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Marlins at Reds, MLBN, 10:30 a.m.
- Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, noon
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.
- Giants at Angels, MLBN, 9 p.m. (JIP)
GOLF
- U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
- USL: Switchbacks vs. FC Tulsa, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Little League regionals, ESPN2, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.)
- Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Preseason: Texans at Patriots, NFLN, 5 p.m.
- Bingham at Lone Peak, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
- Preseason: Vikings at Seahawks, NFLN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- AIG Women’s Open, USA, 4 a.m.
- St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
- U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.
WNBA
- Dream at Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Little League regionals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Preseason: Packers at Bengals, NFLN, 5 p.m.
- Timpview at Skyridge, KMYU, 7 p.m.
- Preseason: Broncos at Cardinals, ABC/NFLN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- AIG Women’s Open, USA, 4 a.m.
- St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
- U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
- Boeing Classic, GOLF, 8 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- TSport 200, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
- Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 1:30 a.m.
- Burnley vs. Manchester City, USA, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Little League World Series, ESPN2, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
WNBA
- Sky at Liberty, ION, 6 p.m.
- Mystics at Aces, ION, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- Under Armour Elite, ESPNU, 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos, ESPN, 5 p.m. (Prelims, ESPN, 2 p.m.)
- Navarrete vs. Valdez, ESPN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- AIG Women’s Open, USA, 5 a.m.
- Boeing Classic, GOLF, 8 a.m.
- Bedminster, KUCW, 11 a.m.
- St. Jude Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
- U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 1 p.m.
- Boeing Classic, GOLF, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. (Fox, 1 p.m.)
LACROSSE
- PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MLB
- Angels at Astros, Fox, 5 p.m.
- Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.
- Orioles at Mariners, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Grand Prix of Indianapolis, USA, 12:30 p.m.
- Unadilla National, NBC, 1 p.m.
- Pennzoil 150, USA, 3:30 p.m.
NFL
- Preseason: Titans at Bears, NFLN, 11 a.m.
- Preseason: Jets at Panthers, NFLN, 2 p.m.
- Preseason: Eagles at Ravens, NFLN, 5 p.m.
- Preseason: Chargers at Rams, ABC/KJZZ/NFLN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 1 a.m., 4:30 a.m.
- Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid, ABC, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Little League World Series, ESPN, noon (ESPN2, 3 p.m.)
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
