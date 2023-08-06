Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 6, 2023 | 
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Aug. 6-12

By Steven Watkins
Adobe Stock image

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • Rockies at Cardinals, AT&T SportsNet, noon
  • Little League regionals, ESPN, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Padres, ESPN, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Redblacks at Roughriders, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.
  • Greenbrier, KUCW, 11 a.m.
  • Wyndham Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
  • Utah Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

  • U.S. Classic, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, ABC, 11 a.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • FireKeepers Casino 400, USA, 12:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

  • Premier Sevens championship, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: U.S. vs. Sweden, Fox, 3 a.m.
  • Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, ESPN, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • AVP: Atlanta Open, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

WNBA

  • Aces at Liberty, ABC, 1 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Chihuahuas at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League regionals, ESPN, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Padres, MLBN, 2 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: England vs. Nigeria, FS1, 1:30 a.m.
  • Women: Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 4:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League regionals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)
  • Astros at Orioles, TBS, 5 p.m.
  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Jamaica vs. Colombia, FS1, 2 a.m.
  • Women: France vs. Morocco, FS1, 5 a.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

WNBA

  • Sun at Storm, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
  • Aces at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
  • Lynx at Sky, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
  • Mystics at Mercury, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League regionals, ESPN, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Marlins at Reds, MLBN, 10:30 a.m.
  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, noon
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.
  • Giants at Angels, MLBN, 9 p.m. (JIP)

GOLF

  • U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

  • USL: Switchbacks vs. FC Tulsa, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League regionals, ESPN2, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.)
  • Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Texans at Patriots, NFLN, 5 p.m.
  • Bingham at Lone Peak, KJZZ, 7 p.m.
  • Preseason: Vikings at Seahawks, NFLN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • AIG Women’s Open, USA, 4 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
  • U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

WNBA

  • Dream at Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League regionals, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Packers at Bengals, NFLN, 5 p.m.
  • Timpview at Skyridge, KMYU, 7 p.m.
  • Preseason: Broncos at Cardinals, ABC/NFLN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • AIG Women’s Open, USA, 4 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
  • U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
  • Boeing Classic, GOLF, 8 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • TSport 200, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

  • Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 1:30 a.m.
  • Burnley vs. Manchester City, USA, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN2, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

WNBA

  • Sky at Liberty, ION, 6 p.m.
  • Mystics at Aces, ION, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • Under Armour Elite, ESPNU, 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
  • Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos, ESPN, 5 p.m. (Prelims, ESPN, 2 p.m.)
  • Navarrete vs. Valdez, ESPN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • AIG Women’s Open, USA, 5 a.m.
  • Boeing Classic, GOLF, 8 a.m.
  • Bedminster, KUCW, 11 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
  • U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 1 p.m.
  • Boeing Classic, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. (Fox, 1 p.m.)

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

  • Angels at Astros, Fox, 5 p.m.
  • Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.
  • Orioles at Mariners, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Grand Prix of Indianapolis, USA, 12:30 p.m.
  • Unadilla National, NBC, 1 p.m.
  • Pennzoil 150, USA, 3:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Preseason: Titans at Bears, NFLN, 11 a.m.
  • Preseason: Jets at Panthers, NFLN, 2 p.m.
  • Preseason: Eagles at Ravens, NFLN, 5 p.m.
  • Preseason: Chargers at Rams, ABC/KJZZ/NFLN, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Quarterfinals, Fox, 1 a.m., 4:30 a.m.
  • Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid, ABC, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, noon (ESPN2, 3 p.m.)

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com

