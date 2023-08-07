High school football: Corner Canyon is heavily favored in new Region 2 after being aligned out of old Region 4

Over the past four years, the toughest 6A region in the state was indisputably Region 4. The state champion came from the region all four years, along with 11 of the 16 semifinalists.

During that stretch, Corner Canyon won three outright Region 4 championships and one co-region title. It advanced to the state championship all four years, winning twice.

The juggernaut is set for a change of scenery though in 2023.

Instead of competing in a region with all Utah County teams — dubbed the SEC of Utah high school football — Corner Canyon is shifting regions in the latest UHSAA realignment and is now lumped together with teams on the southwest end of the Salt Lake Valley.

Corner Canyon joins Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Riverton in the region, essentially replacing West Jordan, which dropped down to 5A.

“Our new region will be challenging and is a new deal for us which I think brings some excitement as we move into this next season,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

It may seem exciting on paper, but if the past four years are any indicator it could get pretty ho-hum for the Chargers.

Over the past four years Corner Canyon has played new region foes Herriman and Bingham a combined eight times in the regular season and playoffs. The average margin of victory was 31 points.

The Region 2 holdovers are likely playing for second place in 2023.

“We expect our region to be tough from top to bottom. Corner Canyon is the clear favorite with a loaded roster of D1 talent and great coaches. Mountain Ridge, Herriman, Riverton, and Copper Hills will all be tough opponents with high quality players and coaches as well,” said Bingham coach Eric Jones.

Corner Canyon returns six offensive starters from a year ago, led by returning first team all-state QB Isaac Wilson. The offense got a big boost in the summer when heavily-recruited offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia — formerly at Cyprus — transferred to Corner Canyon.

A defense that only returns one starter got a big boost in the summer when Bo Tate transferred in from Skyline and Roman Caywood transferred in from Cottonwood. With defensive end Kash Dillon back, according to one scouting service five of the top 21 recruits in Utah from the class of 2024 will wear a Corner Canyon uniform.

The blending of that incoming talent with existing talent doesn’t guarantee success for the Chargers, but they’re a hungry program after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Bingham is projected to finish second in the new-look Region 3 after four straight years of earning at least a share of a region title.

The Miners don’t have much returning experience in their quest to keep pace with the Corner Canyon. They return just two starters on offense and only four on defense.

“After graduating 47 seniors and a lot of quality players, we’ll be very young and inexperienced overall. We feel like we’ve got some great talent to develop and we’re looking forward to a challenging schedule to test ourselves,” said Jones.

The voting in the preseason coaches poll after the top two was extremely tight, with Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Riverton all lumped extremely close together.

Of the three, Herriman has the most experience returning with five starters back on both sides of the ball. Former Riverton head coach Jody Morgan has returned to the Herriman coaching staff and will serve as the offensive coordinator. Morgan was replaced Jim Freeland, a former Herriman assistant coach, as both programs will no doubt have the Riverton-Herriman game circled on their calendar.

Mountain Ridge will be led by Semisi Kinikini this season, an all-state running back last year who rushed for 1,224 yards. He’s one of just three offensive starters back for the Sentinels, but the expectations are very high within the program nonetheless.

“The new Region 2 is going to be as competitive as its ever been. Every team in our region is going to compete at a high level and is really going to make the last half of the season a battle week in and week out,” said Mountain Ridge coach Mike Meifu.

Region 2 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 11-3 (first in Region 4 with a 5-0 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 17-7, in the 6A championship



All-time record: 102-25 (10 years)



State titles: 3 (2018, 2019, 2020)



Region titles: 8 (2013 co, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 co, 2022)

Head coach: Eric Kjar

In terms of winning percentage, he’s established himself as one of the best in state history with a 143-35 combined record in 14 years at Jordan and Corner Canyon. He’s entering his seventh year with the Chargers, where his teams are 74-6 with state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was Jordan’s head coach from 2009 to 2016, posting a 69-29 record and winning a state title in 2012. He’s a graduate of Kemmerer High School in Wyoming and Wayne State in Nebraska.

Coach Eric Kjar’s general outlook

Our team has worked very hard this offseason and has made some really good physical improvements. They are looking forward to transferring those improvements onto the football field. We have some key returners at some spots on our team that should give our team some experience.

Offensive coordinator: Eric Kjar

2022 offense: 35.6 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)



Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Isaac Wilson, Sr., QB

Brayden Eyre, Sr., WR

Tate Kjar, Sr., WR

Zion Finau, Jr., OL

Paxton Naegle, Jr., OL

Nai Filivao, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers



Bryton Brady, Jr., RB

Kaydon Williams, Jr., OL

Chryshaun Lee, Jr., WR

Drew Whatcott, Jr., WR

Boston Snow, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Cody Gardner

2022 defense: 18.4 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)



One returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters



Kash Dillon, Sr., DE

Key defensive newcomers



Sam Chandler, Sr., DE

Rylan Quintana, Sr., LB

Brock White, Jr., FS

Moke Gabrielson, Sr., DB

Keaton Adamson, Jr., DB

Caden Bonham, Sr., DE

Jackson Buehler, Sr., Lb

Andrew Garner, Sr., LB

2. Bingham Miners

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 10-3 (first in Region 3 with a 5-0 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 45-20, in the 6A semifinals



All-time record: 543-380-30 (99 years)



State titles: 11 (1939, 1941, 1945, 1946, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)



Region titles: 29 (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1960, 1963, 1991 co, 1996 co, 1999 co, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 co, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 co, 2019 co, 2020 co, 2021 co)

Head coach: Eric Jones

After spending 11 years as a defensive coordinator at Roy, he took over as head coach at Bingham last year and led the Miners to a 10-3 record. He’s a graduate of Roy High and Weber State.

Coach Eric Jones’s general outlook

After graduating 47 seniors and a lot of quality players, we’ll be very young and inexperienced overall. We feel like we’ve got some great talent to develop and we’re looking forward to a challenging schedule to test ourselves.

Offensive coordinator: Fred Fernandes

2022 offense: 32.9 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)



Two returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters



Nick Hallock, Jr., OL/DL

Carson Sudbury, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers



Arona Ka’ili, So., QB

Hunter Mehn, Sr., WR

Carson Stettler, Sr., WR

Jaden Overstreet, Jr., OL

Jackson Overstreet, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Eric Jones

2022 defense: 20.0 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)



Four returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Lala Pepa, Jr., DL

Jaice Tupea, Jr., DL

Tyson McBride, Sr., LB

Charger Doty, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers



Bode Pedersen, Sr., DB

Will Van Cott, Jr., DL

Alama Akoteu, Sr., DL

Lua Latu, Sr., DB

3. Herriman Mustangs

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 4-7 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 2-3 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Layton, 36-14, in the 6A first round



All-time record: 83-68 (13 years)



State titles: 1 (2015)



Region titles: 2 (2013 co, 2019 co)

Head coach: Dustin Pearce

Heads into his 11th season as Herriman’s head coach with a 63-54 record during that span and a state title in 2015. Prior to that he was Hunter’s head coach from 2008 to 2010 where his teams finished 19-15. He’s a graduate of Hunter High School and Southern Utah University.

Coach Dustin Pearce’s general outlook

We are looking forward to a good year. We have multiple returning starters on both sides of the ball. We have some great additions as well with our coaching staff. Should be an exciting year.

Offensive coordinator: Jody Morgan

2022 offense: 18.3 ppg (No. 20 in 6A)



Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Freddy Ta’ai, QB, Sr.

Kaden Hansen, WR, Sr.

Brock Hammon, OT, Jr.

Heston Egrland, C, Sr.

Lincoln Egbert, G, Sr.

Ike Mickelsen, G, Sr.

Key offensive newcomers



Taylor Hatch, WR, Jr.

Samueal Fangupo, Sr., OL

Malcom Johnson, Sr., OL

Noah Malloy, Sr., WR

Cannon Dansie, So., OL

Kemper Castro, Fr., TE

Isaac Larson, So., RB

Defensive coordinator: Jordan Gurr

2022 defense: 24.2 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)



Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Holden McKell, Sr., FS

Jacob Prescott, Sr., CB

Dalyn Ellison, Sr., DT

Remington Wood, Sr., CB

Ty Carmen, Jr., LB

Key defensive newcomers



Macrea Parker, So., LB

Ephraim Asisata, Sr., DE

Samoa Brown, Sr., DE

Pepe Kefu, So., DT

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 7-5 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 2-3 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 42-21, in the 6A second round



All-time record: 19-24 (4 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: None

Head coach: Mike Meifu

Entering his fifth season as head coach at Mountain Ridge, which he’s guided to a 19-24 record in the fourth seasons since the school opened. Prior to starting the new program, he was the head coach at his alma mater West Jordan for four season where his teams went 24-18. He’s a graduate of Snow College.

Coach Mike Meifu’s general outlook

We are excited to start another season of Sentinel Football. This year we will have a talented group of returning All-State players and will see a number of new faces making an impact. This TEAM has done a great job of buying in to one another and our senior leadership has done a great job of leading the way this offseason. Looking forward to seeing new faces make big contributions and seeing this TEAM compete this year!

Offensive coordinator: Dylan Krans

2022 offense: 25.2 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)



Three returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Semisi Kinikini, Sr., RB

Kai Meza, SO, WR

Will Adamson, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers



Wyatt Bingham, SO, QB

Braden Anderson, Sr., TE

Adam Hawkes, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Darius Matthews

2022 defense: 24.3 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)



Five returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters



Semisi Kinikini, Sr., DB

Taylor Higham, Jr., LB

Will Adamson, Sr., DL

Cole Branan, SO, DE

Kendall Wall, Jr., DE

Key defensive newcomers



Tanner DeJong, Sr., LB

Brody Robins, Sr., DB

Dawson Jepson, Sr., DB

5. Riverton Silverwolves

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 7-5 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 3-2 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 55-50, in the 6A second round



All-time record: 126-137 (24 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: 2 (2013 co, 2021 co)

Head coach: Jim Freeland

A former assistant coach at Herriman High, he’s taking over as head coach at Riverton. He’s a graduate of Amador Valley High School in California and BYU.

Offensive coordinator: Bryan Anderson

2022 offense: 30.1 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)



Five returning starters

Pro Style offense

Returning offensive starters



KT Falatea, Jr., OL

Easton Hicks, Sr., OL

Owen Barton, Sr., Rec

Jaxon Mackay, Sr., OL

Bubba Rutledge, Sr., OL

Derek Ratliff, Sr., Ath

Key offensive newcomers



Andrew Neilson, Jr., QB

Defensive coordinator: Glen Page

2022 defense: 22.9 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)



Two returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters



Derek Ratliff, Sr., DB

Evan Burton, Sr., DB

JoJo McGee, Jr., DB

Gabe Tokorno, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers



Jonas Tuimaseve Sr., edge

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2023 Schedule

2022 Record: 2-9 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-5 record)



2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A



2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 46-7, in the 6A first round



All-time record: 57-221 (28 years)



State titles: None



Region titles: None



Head coach: Corey Dodds

Heading into his seventh season, Dodds is now the longest-tenured head coach in Copper Hills’ 27 seasons. His teams are 12-47 during that stretch. He’s a graduate of Hillcrest High School and the University of Utah.

2022 offense: 18.18 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)

2022 defense: 35.91 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

