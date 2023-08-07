Utah State hires Big Ten deputy commissioner Diana Sabau as Aggies’ next athletic director

The Utah State athletic department has its new leader.

The university announced Monday that former Big Ten deputy commissioner Diana Sabau is the Aggies’ new athletic director. She will start in the position on Aug. 21.

“I’m thrilled Diana will join the Aggie family at the helm of USU Athletics. She is perfect for this moment and for elevating Aggie Athletics to the next level,” Utah State president Elizabeth Cantwell said in a news release.

Sabau replaces John Hartwell, who resigned as USU’s AD last fall to move closer to family in the South. He later became the athletic director at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletic director for external affairs, has served as the school’s interim athletic director in Hartwell’s absence.

Sabau has served as the Big Ten’s deputy commissioner and chief sports officer since 2021. In those roles, she oversaw the administration of all 28 of the Big Ten’s sponsored sports, responsibilities that included “managing affiliate memberships, competition, scheduling, championships, sportsmanship, officiating and awards,” per the Big Ten.

“I am humbled by this tremendous opportunity to lead Utah State Athletics and I am so grateful to President Cantwell for her belief and confidence in me as well as to the members of the search committee,” Sabau said in a statement.

“I am energized to serve our Aggie student-athletes, coaches, staff, university, alumni, donors and the Logan community. We will compete for championships with integrity and we will build on the current momentum of Utah State Athletics.”

Sabau will be officially introduced as Utah State’s athletic director in a press conference later this week.

“From understanding campus culture to conference realignment to what it takes to win, Diana is a skilled and experienced professional, and I feel very lucky that we have been able to recruit her,” Cantwell said in a statement. “I know that all Aggies are deeply passionate about our athletic programs, as am I. Many fans have been looking forward to an announcement, and I am so proud that who we are and what we represent has attracted someone like Diana.

“Throughout our recruitment process, we have run a search dedicated to professionalism, fairness and thoughtfulness. We very carefully considered each candidate’s leadership abilities, experience, proven track record, appreciation for who we are at USU and ability to lead us into a future that all Aggies will be proud of. Diana clearly exemplifies these qualities.”

Prior to working in the Big Ten offices, she served as the senior deputy to athletic director Gene Smith at Ohio State. From 2017 to 2021, she worked as the sports administrator for the Buckeyes’ football program.

Sabau has nearly 30 years of experience in college athletics, according to ESPN.

“On behalf of the entire Big Ten Conference, I want to congratulate Diana on her new role at Utah State University,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. “Diana is a team player who has built strong relationships both internally and externally throughout her career. She places the student-athlete experience at the center of everything she does, which is one of many reasons she was able to immediately impact the success of multiple Big Ten championships and events. Although we will miss her at the Big Ten, we wish her every continued success in her new role.”

Sabau and Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez have known each other for some time, according to USU, and their history should help as they work together in the future.

“Congratulations to President Cantwell and Utah State on recruiting Diana Sabau as their vice president and director of athletics,” Nevarez said in a statement. “She is an outstanding communicator, innovator, team player and above all else the consummate servant leader. A terrific hire for USU and the Mountain West.”