Tuesday, August 8, 2023 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Dismal second half dooms Real Salt Lake in Leagues Cup match against LAFC

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Real Salt Lake lost to LAFC 4-0 in the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday night.

Entering halftime of Tuesday night’s matchup against LAFC, Real Salt Lake’s hopes of advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals were very much alive.

Seventeen minutes into the second half of play, however, and those dreams were all but dead.

After playing LAFC to a scoreless draw through the first 45 minutes, RSL was blown out in the second half Tuesday, ultimately falling by a score of 4-0.

LAFC outperformed Real Salt Lake in nearly every statistical category by the end, be it time of possession (53% to 47%), total shots and shots on goal (19 shots in total, nine on frame by LAFC compared to 10 total shots by RSL, none on target), or set pieces (LAFC attempted seven corner kicks, RSL just two).

Dénis Bouanga finished with a brace, both of his goals coming early in the second half. Nathan Ordaz and Filip Krastev each added a goal themselves, with Ordaz being assisted by Bouanga.

The loss to LAFC upended an RSL team that appeared to have real momentum in Leagues Cup play, after defeating Leon (Liga MX) 3-1 on Aug. 4, and recording three victories in their previous five games.

LAFC entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win and now advances to the quarterfinals, while RSL plays next on Sunday, Aug. 20, against the LA Galaxy.

