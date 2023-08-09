Rep. Curtis is the winner of the best office for constituent services in the U.S. House of Reps

Utah Rep. John Curtis is a winner for two Democracy Awards — dubbed as the Oscars for Congress — that recognized his office for non-legislative achievements across the 435 offices of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Congressional Management Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to build trust in Congress through education and training, announced the winners of the sixth annual Democracy Awards Tuesday.

Curtis’ office won the constituent service award for creating the “Business Crawl” listening tour to aid the local economy during the pandemic shutdowns, hosting roundtables related to the opioid crisis in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, which he represents, and facilitating the Rural Business Summit as well as the annual Conservative Climate Summit, coming up next month.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for going above and beyond to be there for Utahns,” said Curtis, a Republican, according to a press release emailed to Deseret News. “It underscores our unwavering commitment to serving the people of Utah and our dedication to transparency, accessibility, and accountability.”

The office is also a winner of the constituent accountability and accessibility award. Since being elected to Congress in 2017, Curtis’ team has held more than 300 events for the constituents.

Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation, said in a statement that Curtis’ office “is clearly one of the best in Congress.”

“This designation demonstrates that Rep. Curtis has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Utah,” he said. “Rep. Curtis and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work.”

His office was selected because they never leave constituents waiting for a response, sending a reply within the business week, the Congressional Management Foundation stated on their website. They also compile weekly reports which include “letters of the week” detailing thoughtful ideas and pressing priorities for Curtis to consider, as well as the response time to the letters. Curtis even calls constituents each week and checks in with the office to make sure responses are sent out.

Chief of Staff Corey Norman called it a blessing to lead such a team, per the press release.

“We’re here to be effective advocates in Washington and accessible to Utahns’ voices,” said Norman. “This recognition underscores our dedication to providing exemplary constituent service and fostering a strong connection between Rep. Curtis and the people he represents.”

Apart from the constituent awards, other categories in the Democracy Awards include innovation and modernization, workplace environment and lifetime achievement.

The winners are selected by a committee made up of congressional staff.

Curtis is joined by eight other representatives and senators who are also finalists, including Rep. Barry Moore, R-Al., who regularly hosts constituents over themed gatherings like “Breakfast with Barry” and “Burgers with Barry,” and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., who hosts events like the “Drive-Thru Dusty Town Halls.”

While these award winners have strived to raise the bar, Americans aren’t happy with the way Congress is handling its job. According to a July Gallup poll, less than 2 in 10 approved and 77% disapproved, while 4% didn’t have an opinion.

All the finalists of the Democracy Awards will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, 2023, during Constitution Week.

