President Biden arrives in Salt Lake City, hours after FBI kills man who threatened the president

President Joe Biden arrived in Utah on Wednesday afternoon, hours after a Provo man who had made repeated violent threats against the president was killed by FBI agents.

Air Force One landed at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, less than 50 miles from Provo, at 4:24 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Military personnel were there to greet the president.

The president was joined by over a dozen White House staffers, including press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national climate adviser Ali Zaidi. Biden is in Utah to deliver a speech on veterans health and attend a campaign fundraiser Thursday.

Upon stepping out of the plane’s door, Biden waved at the dignitaries and media awaiting him on the tarmac. He walked down the stairs and saluted Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, Adjutant General, Utah Joint Force Headquarters, Utah Air National Guard; and Col. Robert Taylor, Wing Commander, 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard.

He then greeted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, with whom he interacted for several minutes.

The president boarded a black limousine at 4:41 p.m. alongside the Coxes, Mendenhall and Wilson and departed the runway.

The president’s limousine was flanked by a motorcade of over a dozen vehicles, including Utah Highway Patrol and unmarked SUVs.

Biden was briefed on the FBI shooting earlier Wednesday, a White House official said. He did not take questions from the media upon his arrival in Salt Lake City.

Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney were not at the base when Biden arrived, nor do they plan to attend his speech on Thursday.

President Joe Biden talks with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt, Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson after visiting with Gov. Spencer and first lady Abby Cox on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Air Force One pic.twitter.com/966meYAAcb — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) August 9, 2023

Craig Robertson, an elderly man living in Provo, was shot and killed as FBI agents attempted to serve a search warrant at his home Wednesday morning. In the weeks and months preceding Biden’s arrival in Utah, a Facebook page under Robertson’s name made multiple violent threats toward the president and other elected officials, including asking whether the state will be known “as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist.”

On July 27, a post on the page said, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.” Robertson shared the post again two days ago.

Kathy Stidham waves her American flag as the presidential motorcade drives out of the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

ABC News reported that the FBI began investigating the man’s threats in April and the Secret Service was notified in June.

Biden will deliver remarks Thursday morning, the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act. The president’s speech — at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center — is expected to discuss the PACT Act’s health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. On Thursday afternoon, Biden will participate in an invite-only campaign fundraiser in Park City. He will return to Washington after the speech.

The president arrives in Utah after a three-day swing through the western United States. On Tuesday, he designated a new national monument outside Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Biden visited Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.