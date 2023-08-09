How to watch one of the year’s most anticipated meteor showers this weekend

One of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year is upon us, and — if you live in the Northern Hemisphere — you might be lucky enough to see some spectacular “shooting stars.”

The Perseid meteor shower has been active since July 14, but it will peak on the night of Aug. 12 into the morning of Aug. 13, with sky watchers being able to see an estimated 50 to 100 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

The Perseid meteors, which come from the Swift-Tuttle comet, get their name from the constellation of Perseus, which is the part of the sky from which the meteors radiate, according to the American Meteor Society.

This year is sure to be a spectacular light display, as the moon will only be 10% illuminated, making it easier to see the Perseids streak across the night sky,

Where are the Perseids visible?

The Perseid meteor shower will be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere, though you can still see the Perseids down to the mid-southern latitudes, per Space.com.

You’ll want to get as far away from city lights as possible for the best viewing experience.

What is the best time to see the Perseids?

According to NASA, the best time to see the Perseids is in the pre-dawn hours, though some meteors may be visible as early as 10 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Tips for viewing the Perseids

If you want to see the most meteors as possible, here are some tips from Space.com:

