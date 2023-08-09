Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after ‘minor fall’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized after experiencing a “minor fall” in her home in San Francisco, and was discharged on Tuesday, her office said in a statement.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” a spokesperson for Feinstein, a California Democrat, told Axios. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he spoke to her on the phone Wednesday morning.

“She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution,” said Schumer, per CNN. “I’m glad she is back home now and is doing well.”

The news of her fall was first reported by TMZ.

Feinstein, 90, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator. She announced in February that she will not be running for reelection in 2024 but intends “to accomplish as much for California” as she can in the meantime, as the Deseret News reported.

But her poor health as of late has been a cause of concern in Congress. Earlier this year, she spent three months away from Capitol Hill to recover from complications caused by shingles. The complications included encephalitis, which caused swelling in her brain, and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed the left side of her face, as The New York Times reported in May.

Her leave caused delays in judicial nominations and other Senate business, prompting Feinstein’s Democratic colleagues, like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., to call for her resignation.

