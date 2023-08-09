High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Orem, Morgan, Parowan, Rich open 2023 season at No. 1 in respective classifications

The wait is finally over for high school girls volleyball teams as the 2023 season is set to begin this week with matches across the state.

As the season gets underway, four defending state champs will open the season ranked No. 1 in their respective classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

In 6A, three-time state champ Lone Peak opens the season at No. 1, while runner-up Mountain Ridge begins the season outside the preseason top five. Bingham, led by former Lone Peak coach Reed Carlson, opens the season ranked second in 6A.

Defending 5A champion Timpview was voted just outside the preseason top five rankings, while Bountiful and Maple Mountain open the season in the top two spots.

Class 4A gets a big upgrade in competition as the classification has swelled from just 13 teams to 26 teams. Headlining that list at No. 1 in the preseason rankings is Orem, followed by Desert Hills. The Thunder were runner-up a year ago to Ridgeline, which opens the year ranked third.

In 3A, defending champion Morgan received first places votes from every coach that voted as the Trojans are big favorites to repeat as state champions.

A year ago, Parowan went 29-1 on its way to the 2A state championship, and the Rams will open the 2023 season as the team to beat again as it claimed the No. 1 spot in the preseason rankings. Kanab, the team Parowan beat in the championship match a year ago, opens at No. 2.

In 1A, the preseason rankings begin the way the season ended a year ago, with Rich at No. 1 and Panguitch at No. 2. Rich will be led by new head coach Danelle Wadsen this season, but the expectations don’t change one bit for the tradition-rich program.

Deseret News volleyball preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2022 record)

1. Lone Peak (25-8)

2. Bingham (18-13)

3. Skyridge (21-10)

4. Corner Canyon (19-15)

5. Pleasant Grove (16-14)

Class 5A

Team (2022 record)

1. Bountiful (29-2)

2. Maple Mountain (25-6)

3. Salem Hills (23-7)

4. Woods Cross (15-17)

5. Skyline (20-11)

Class 4A

Team (2022 record)

1. Orem (18-13)

2. Desert Hills (22-8)

3. Ridgeline (24-7)

4. Mountain View (29-4)

5. Green Canyon (24-8)

Class 3A

Team (2022 record)

1. Morgan (25-6)

2. Emery (17-14)

3. Union (20-12)

4. Delta (13-10)

5. Richfield (23-9)

Class 2A

Team (2022 record)

1. Parowan (29-1)

2. Kanab (25-6)

3. North Summit (20-13)

4. Millard (19-10)

5. North Sevier (12-15)

Class 1A

Team (2022 record)

1. Rich (22-6)

2. Panguitch (24-7)

3. Piute (14-13)

4. Tabiona (16-9)

5. Altamont (7-9)

