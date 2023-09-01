Cam Rising will practice without limitations as Utah prepares for Baylor

Major help could be on the way soon for the Utah Utes’ offense.

Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, who both saw time at quarterback in Utah’s season-opening 24-11 win over Florida on Thursday, did a good enough job under the circumstances.

That was all that was needed as Utah’s defense stifled Florida’s run game, holding the Gators to 13 total rushing yards, and allowed just one touchdown.

For Utah to reach its full potential this year though, it needs quarterback Cam Rising back, healthy and looking like he did last season, when he led the Utes to their second straight Pac-12 championship.

Rising, who was ruled out before the opener vs. Florida while still rehabbing his torn ACL suffered in the 2023 Rose Bowl, warmed up in shorts and a T-shirt before Utah’s win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah’s senior quarterback will make his full return to practice as the Utes prepare for an early road test at Baylor on Sept. 9.

“He’s been given more latitude just in the last 48 hours, and so he’s going to be able to practice essentially full-on next week,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Rising will be able to practice without limitations, which is the next step in his return to suiting up in a game, but the decision to clear him for a contest has not been made yet.

“He hasn’t been cleared. They haven’t given him the, ‘OK, you’re in,’ but he can practice without limitations and so that’s another step forward for him,” Whittingham said.

In the event that Rising isn’t cleared for the Baylor game, Utah’s two-quarterback system implemented on Thursday could return.

“Nate is just a different type of guy to defend. Presents a different set of problems for the opposing defensive coordinator,” Whittingham said.

Barnes handled the majority of the passes on Thursday, throwing a 70-yard strike to Money Parks on his first play of the game.

He managed 89 yards the rest of the game, completing 12 of 18 passes on the night. The former walk-on, who is not on scholarship to start the 2023 season, also added a rushing touchdown.

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig also mixed in a heavy dose of Johnson, tailoring the play-calling to each quarterback’s strength.

Johnson rushed six times for 45 yards and a score, tied for most rushing yards on either team alongside teammate Micah Bernard. Johnson’s speed jumped out, even on a field with SEC talent.

His 27-yard touchdown, in which he weaved in and out of Florida defenders, including a nice juke move, put Utah up 14-3.

“This dude’s got an extra dimension to him. It’d be foolish not to use him and so rolling back and forth, it’s like a little dynamic duo. ... We just feed off each other. We got to keep the offense rolling,” Barnes said.

Johnson, a redshirt freshman, threw four passes, completing three, for six yards. While his passing game needs improvement, he poses a real threat of throwing the ball that a running back in the wildcat does not, so defenses can’t load the box.

Ludwig also stuck with Johnson for nearly entire drives instead of bringing him in for a couple plays and inserting Barnes, giving him a chance to establish a rhythm.

No turnovers were committed by Utah’s offense Thursday, a huge plus. Johnson did fumble the snap two times, but recovered the ball both times.

Certainly, the best-case scenario is getting Rising back under center as soon as possible, but if Rising is still not cleared eight months from his torn ACL in January by next Saturday, Thursday’s performance by Barnes and Johnson should put Utah’s coaching staff a little more at ease.