‘Quite the roller coaster’: After stops at USC and Pitt, Kedon Slovis ready for his BYU debut

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis is getting a third crack at making a first impression against Sam Houston. If Saturday’s game (8:15 p.m. MDT, FS1) goes anything like the previous two, Slovis, Kalani Sitake and the Cougars will be all smiles.

One year ago tonight, Sept. 1, 2022, Slovis led Pittsburgh to a 38-31 victory against West Virginia. The USC transfer threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his Panthers debut. Three years ago this month, Slovis made his Trojans debut after quarterback JT Daniels was injured in the season opener.

The new kid in tinseltown was literally a kid, a wide-eyed teenager, who graduated a semester early from Desert Mountain High in Scottsdale, Arizona, to attend USC’s spring practice. Slovis took the field on Sept. 7, 2019, and threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-20 stomping of Stanford.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis runs against Stanford during game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. In his first collegiate start, Slovis guided the Trojans past the Cardinal. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Fast-forward to Saturday night, Sept. 2, 2023, a different version of Slovis will debut at BYU. This one isn’t the boy at USC, or the transfer at Pitt. He is the culmination of both, seasoned by ups and downs, injuries and even a pandemic.

The Slovis who will start Saturday night has seen it all, and in addition to 34 starts against “Power Five” defenses, he will lead BYU into its first year as a Power Five program as a player who has never known anything different.

“It’s been quite the roller coaster but looking back, it feels like I’ve been here forever,” Slovis told BYUtv’s “GameDay” program. “It’s been such a blessing. I’m happy to be part of the whole culture, the community and the family that has been brought to me.”

Slovis is among 60 new faces on Kalani Sitake’s roster. While BYU is the third and final stop on his unexpected collegiate tour, it has quickly become the most meaningful.

“I’ve learned how much it matters to me to be in alignment with an organization and culture that I need to be a part of,” Slovis said. “I know myself pretty well, but I think being with other people that resemble the same values that I have and share them, it’s just nice to see that reflected and it enhances me. It allows me to be more of myself in ways that I didn’t think were possible.”

Slovis is also old enough to know he has something to prove.

“I’m excited to showcase, not only me, but what this offense can be,” he said. “Coach (Aaron Roderick’s) vision of what we can be with a lot of guys who have transferred and are older and have a lot to prove is exciting. I feel I have a lot to prove as well, but we are in the same boat, we have a lot to prove as an offense.”

Saturday will be the second time Slovis has played at LaVell Edwards Stadium. He threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in USC’s 30-27 overtime defeat in 2019. He noted after the game on social media that the fans in the stadium were nice and so different from places he had played before. He is about to have those same fans pulling for him.

“It means a lot. I feel like the fan base at BYU is so unique and I have felt so much love and I haven’t even played a game yet,” Slovis said. “I’m excited to be on the right side of the sideline this time.”

You can see Dave McCann’s interview with Kedon Slovis, including what has surprised him the most during his short time on campus, Saturday on BYUtv’s “GameDay” at 6 p.m. MDT.