Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 1, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: East edges Alta with game-winning field goal

By Brennan Smith
SHARE High school football: East edges Alta with game-winning field goal
East’s Luca Visna (99) watches his field goal attempt against Alta, with two seconds left, go through the uprights in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. East won 10-7.

East’s Luca Visna (99) watches his field goal attempt against Alta, with two seconds left, go through the uprights in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. East won 10-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

East’s midfielder on the soccer pitch, called into gridiron duty because of his kicking acumen, lined up and drilled a 37-yard game-winning field goal into a blustery crosswind to edge rival Alta, 10-7, Friday night.

“I was a little nervous but I knew I was going to make it,” senior kicker Luca Viana said. “Snap, hold, kick, it was all good. Then the kick was good.”

East held a previously undefeated Alta team with an offense averaging nearly 40 points per game to a single touchdown through a relentless pass rush, and a second quarter touchdown and a full evening of effort from running back Michael “Nunu” Fonua carried the East offense to just enough production to open region play with a road victory.

“Bar none, I’ve got the best (defensive) line in the state,” East coach Brandon Matich said, while rolling through a list of his players on the defensive front. “Those kids are hungry, they’re fighters, they’re tough kids.”

East dominated the ball and the time of possession from the outset, limiting Alta to seven total offensive plays into the middle of the second quarter.

East converted two long fourth down attempts, weathered several penalties and held the ball for a punishing eight minutes of clock to break the deadlock.

Fonua powered into the end zone with a 6-yard rush off the push on the right side of the East line to make it 7-0 with 10:41 left in the first half.

“The kid is five foot nothing, 100 nothing, and he plays like he’s 6-2, 230 pounds,” Matich said. “You’ll see at the end of the year, he’ll be one of the best running backs in the state if he stays healthy. He’s a special kid.”

merlin_2994673.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 23
merlin_2994685.jpg

East’s Nunu Fonua (2) celebrates his touchdown with Jr. Kaufusi (7) against Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 23
merlin_2994683.jpg

Alta’s Graham peizge-fo’ou Mailei (2) celebrates his interception with Kalvin Liavaa (5) against East in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 23
merlin_2994681.jpg

East QB Dameon Crosby (10) scambles against East in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 23
merlin_2994679.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 23
merlin_2994677.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 23
merlin_2994675.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 23
merlin_2994671.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 23
merlin_2994669.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 23
merlin_2994665.jpg

Alta’s Tony Vainuku (3) sacks East QB Dameon Crosby (10) in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 23
merlin_2994667.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 23
merlin_2994663.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 23
merlin_2994661.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 23
merlin_2994657.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 23
merlin_2994659.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 23
merlin_2994655.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 23
merlin_2994653.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 23
merlin_2994651.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 23
merlin_2994649.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 23
merlin_2994647.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 23
merlin_2994645.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 23
merlin_2994643.jpg

East at Alta in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 23
East’s Luca Visna (99) watches his field goal attempt against Alta, with two seconds left, go through the uprights in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. East won 10-7.

East’s Lucas Visna (99) watches his field goal attempt against Alta with 2 seconds left go through the uprights in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. East won 10-7.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 23
merlin_2994673.jpg
merlin_2994685.jpg
merlin_2994683.jpg
merlin_2994681.jpg
merlin_2994679.jpg
merlin_2994677.jpg
merlin_2994675.jpg
merlin_2994671.jpg
merlin_2994669.jpg
merlin_2994665.jpg
merlin_2994667.jpg
merlin_2994663.jpg
merlin_2994661.jpg
merlin_2994657.jpg
merlin_2994659.jpg
merlin_2994655.jpg
merlin_2994653.jpg
merlin_2994651.jpg
merlin_2994649.jpg
merlin_2994647.jpg
merlin_2994645.jpg
merlin_2994643.jpg
East’s Luca Visna (99) watches his field goal attempt against Alta, with two seconds left, go through the uprights in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. East won 10-7.

The teams traded second quarter interceptions until Alta established a trace of offensive traction with a two-quarterback dance between starter Matthew McKea and backup Tevita Niumeitolu.

The Hawks pieced together a 17-play drive with Niumeitolu’s rushing ability keeping the East pass rush at bay until McKea took the reins to deliver a 23-yard scoring strike to tight end Wyatt Johnson.

McKea sidestepped pressure and hit Johnson between two East defenders as the tight end tiptoed the goal line to tie the game 7-7 with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter. 

East’s defense tightened up further after the break, forcing a turnover on downs, an interception and three punts to hold Alta scoreless for the entire second half.

After Alta’s final punt, East took over with 1:18 left in the game and the Hawks committed a costly targeting penalty on the first offensive play to gift the Leopards a short field.

Viana lined up from there and drove the ball through the middle of the uprights.

Matich said his team needed a win reliant on resilience like this moving forward into Region 6 competition with talented teams top to bottom.

“This team’s trying to find themselves,” Matich said. “They’re trying to figure out who they are and something like this can push you over the top.”

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Provo gets ‘complete effort’ in win over Salem Hills
‘Exceptionally high’ support in Utah for spending tax dollars on Olympic facilities
Cam Rising will practice without limitations as Utah prepares for Baylor
Kyle Van Noy headlines list of Utah ties still looking for an NFL home
Here’s what really stood out about BYU’s victory over No. 1-ranked UCLA
Why Cougars are ‘hungry to prove something’ in Saturday’s opener vs. Sam Houston