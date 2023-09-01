High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 1 (Week 4)

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees dominated the Northridge Knights with a commanding 42-12 victory in a game played at Weber High School. Box Elder swiftly took control, establishing a significant 23-0 lead before halftime. Key contributions from players like Dax Sumko, who delivered multiple touchdowns, including an impressive 30-yard run, fueled the Bees’ offensive prowess. Northridge attempted a comeback, highlighted by a notable 11-yard touchdown pass from Porter Olsen to Malu Lumpkins. However, Box Elder’s strong defensive performance thwarted any substantial momentum for Northridge.

In a closely contested matchup between the Viewmont Vikings and the Bountiful Redhawks, the Redhawks edged out a 28-27 victory. Landon Zayas of Bountiful made an early impact with two field goals in the first quarter, giving his team a lead. Viewmont responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, courtesy of Dax Nielsen. The third quarter featured back-and-forth action, with Jordan Jones catching a crucial touchdown pass from Viewmont’s Daren Tovey and Zayas adding another field goal for Bountiful. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings staged a comeback with Nielsen scoring his second rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass to Drez Jensen. However, Bountiful’s Emmerson Geilman found Faletau Satuala for a decisive touchdown, securing the narrow one-point victory for the Redhawks.

In a one-sided contest between the Roy Royals and the Clearfield Falcons, the Royals emerged as dominant victors, securing a resounding 56-0 win. Their offense operated efficiently throughout the game, surging to a commanding 28-0 lead in the opening quarter, with touchdowns contributed by DaeQwan Snider, Kahekili Eleneke, Logan Cella, and Dru Gardner. The Royals continued their offensive onslaught in the second quarter, with Logan Cella and Robert Young adding touchdowns to extend their lead to 49-0 by halftime. Joseph Cariaga III put the finishing touch on the Royals’ performance with a remarkable 65-yard run touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Clearfield Falcons struggled to gain any offensive traction, resulting in a comprehensive shutout victory for the Royals.

The Bonneville Lakers secured a 54-43 victory over the Woods Cross Wildcats in an action-packed game. Jaxon Johnson’s precise pass to Isaac Mansaray and Ashton Archuleta’s impressive run gave Bonneville an early lead. Woods Cross fought back with determined plays, including Cash Henderson’s short-yardage touchdown run. However, Bonneville’s offensive strength, led by Archuleta and Johnson, kept them ahead, earning them a 2-2 season record. In the later stages of the game, both teams displayed tenacity. Despite the score deficit, Woods Cross mounted a comeback, with Lock Smoot connecting with Reece Hammond for a touchdown. Yet, the Lakers ultimately sealed the win with a 95-yard kick return by Isaac Mansaray, concluding an eventful high school football matchup.

Region 6

After a scoreless first quarter, the Leopards finally broke the deadlock when Michael Nunu Fonua punched in a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second period, gaining a 7-0 lead. Alta was able to level things just before halftime as Matt McKea and Wyatt Johnson connected for a score. The second half was a defensive battle, with neither team able to separate from their opponent. In the final minutes, East was able to break through, driving inside the redzone where Luca Viana was able to put through a 37-yard field goal attempt with just two seconds on the clock, letting the Leopards leave with a hard-earned victory.

Brighton notched an impressive 29-6 victory against Highland, improving their record to 3-1 for the season. Jack Johnson delivered a stellar performance, connecting with Case Beames and Donovan Wismer for touchdown receptions. In addition to his two touchdown passes, Johnson showcased his versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown in the middle of the second quarter. This touchdown not only provided the Bengals with an 8-point lead but also served as a pivotal moment in securing their eventual triumph.

The West Panthers secured a road victory against Olympus, mounting a strong comeback in the second half. The Titans initially took the lead with a 90-yard pick-six by Caden Lloyd and a goal-line score by Jacob Brown just before halftime, establishing a 12-point advantage. However, the Panthers staged a remarkable turnaround, orchestrated by two touchdown passes from Isaiah SueSue. In the middle of the third quarter, Chachi Pan made a crucial reception, and later, Luseni Fifita caught a touchdown pass to even the score with just six minutes remaining. Oscar Penche’s subsequent extra point put West in the lead. With a resilient defensive stand, the Panthers clinched their first victory of the season and their first triumph over Olympus since 2008.

Region 8

In a commanding display, Spanish Fork secured a resounding victory over the Utes, tallying a victory by scoring six touchdowns to Uintah’s one. The game commenced with Kaden Vest notching his initial touchdown, providing the Dons an early advantage. Although Uintah momentarily countered with a 20-yard pick-six, meaning all seven scores came with the Spanish Fork offense on the field. The remainder of the contest belonged to the Dons. Vest continued to shine, adding three more touchdowns while Brock Jacobson and Spencer Tupou also found the endzone in the win.

Tagai Lesa’s powerful running game proved unstoppable as he notched two rushing touchdowns for Provo. Soakai Aston, in perfect harmony with his receivers, found Kyle Larsen twice for touchdowns, totaling an impressive 100 yards in the first half alone. The second half continued the onslaught as Aston delivered his third touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Drew Deucher. This final score cemented Provo’s dominant 35-0 victory over Salem Hills.

Trevyn Wall hit Cooper Swasey late in the second quarter to give the Lions a 7-0 halftime lead over Mountain View. Payson would use that momentum to dominate the second half en route to a shutout victory. First, Ethan Nielson would return the opening kickoff 97-yards to extend the lead to 13. Later, Swasey would find the endzone twice more to allow the Lions to return home with a commanding victory.

Region 9

The Dixie Flyers earned their first game of the season in dominant fashion, beating the Hurricane Tigers 44-10. The Dixie offense came ready to play and put up 37 points in the first half, which was more than enough to put the Tigers away. Flyers’ Ran Sawyer had two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Wyatt Truman connected on two touchdown passes in the win.

Desert Hills secured a convincing victory over Pine View with an impressive offensive display. The Thunder roared in the first half, building a commanding lead with Tytan Mason’s versatile contributions, including a touchdown pass and multiple scoring runs. Pine View managed to respond with David Beckstrand’s explosive 34-yard run and an interception return for a touchdown, but Desert Hills’ relentless attack, led by Mason and Beau Wall, proved too much to handle. Despite a brief Pine View touchdown in the third quarter, Desert Hills maintained control, and the game was called with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter due to lightning, securing their well-deserved road win.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs easily handled the Cedar City Reds in a 52-7 victory. The Mustangs got out to a quick lead with 28 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter for a 42-0 lead at half-time. The Reds managed to finally find the end zone in the third quarte but it was not enough to mount a comeback. The Mustangs’ Steele Barben recorded four passing touchdowns with Ty West and Malakai Alofipo catching two each.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans remain winless after a narrow 23-26 loss to the Jordan Beetdiggers. After a safety and a returned block kick, Murray held a slim 16-6 lead after the third quarter. However, Jordan came from behind and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 26-16 lead. Murray brought it back within 23-26 with 2:37 remaining but couldn’t find another score. Beetdiggers’ Jakarin Owens found Derell Nichols in the endzone twice. The win is the first of the season for Jordan who now sits on a record of 1-2.

The Cottonwood Colt’s struggles continue following a 47-0 victory for The Stansbury Stallions. Stansbury’s offense shined, especially in the first half with a 34-0 lead at the half. The Stallion’s defense never let up and kept the Colts scoreless. Coleman Dearden recorded four passing touchdowns in the win for the Stansbury. The win improves Stansbury’s season record to 2-2.

The Park City Miners had no issues against the Hillcrest Huskies in their 44-0 victory. Park City’s defense paved the way, opening the game with a late first-quarter safety and held the Huskies scoreless. The Miners added a touchdown in the second and third quarters but piled on 27 points in the fourth quarter. Five different Park City players recorded rushing touchdowns, with Carson Navarro leading the way with two of his own. With the win, the Miners improve their perfect season to 4-0.

Nonregion

In a commanding performance, the Rich Rebels remained unbeaten as they shut out the Altamont Longhorns, 40-0. The game, played at Altamont, featured Rich dominating from the start. In the first quarter, Noah Parry’s 6-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Carter Hoffman’s 41-yard run, quickly put Rich ahead 13-0. Rich continued its dominance with an 84-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hoffman to Jaden Desch and another 2-yard rushing touchdown by Carter Hoffman just before halftime to lead, 27-0. The third quarter saw Drake Weston contribute to Rich’s lead with a 31-yard rushing touchdown. In the final quarter, Jeremy Garcia added to the tally with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

In a Week 4 high school football matchup, the Grantsville Cowboys secured a hard-fought victory over the Juab Wasps with a final score of 10-7. The game was marked by a defensive struggle, with both teams showcasing their ability to halt their opponent’s offensive drives. Juab’s Austin Park scored the lone touchdown for his team, but Grantsville responded with a 45-yard touchdown run by Dallen Van Vliet and a 24-yard field goal from Joe Wright to seal the victory. The Grantsville defense held strong in the final moments, preserving their lead and clinching the win.

In a closely contested Week 4 high school football game, the Green Canyon Wolves (4-0) narrowly edged out the Morgan Trojans (1-3) with a final score of 15-14. The Trojans took an early lead two long touchdown tosses from quarterback Beck Sheffield. The game’s turning point came in the fourth quarter when Green Canyon’s Tanner Ferrin rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, and Caleb Butterfield sealed the victory with what turned out to be the game-winning 35 yard FG late in the fourth quarter. The Wolves’ strong defensive efforts, including two sacks and an interception, played a pivotal role in maintaining their undefeated record.

In a hard-fought high school football contest, the Manti Templars secured a 38-27 victory over the Emery Spartans. The game remained competitive throughout, with both teams making significant plays. Manti’s Maison Starkweather showcased his skills, connecting with Reggie Frischknecht for two crucial touchdown passes, including a 45-yarder late in the game. The Templars sealed the win with a late touchdown by Tala Taulapapa and an Austin Thomas field goal. Wade Stilson added 3 late touchdown for the Spartans, two on the ground and one in the air, but it proved too little too late.

In a Week 4 high school football showdown, the San Juan Broncos (4-0) overpowered the Summit Academy Bears (2-2) with a decisive final score of 47-22. The Broncos took an early lead, putting up 33 points in the first half, and they never looked back. Quarterback Parker Snyder showcased his versatility with two touchdown runs and three touchdown passes, connecting with Zack Conway twice and Javen Montella once. The Bears managed to put up a fight in the second half, with Kyan Anderson throwing two touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Broncos’ commanding lead. San Juan’s well-rounded performance secured their undefeated record in a high-scoring game.

In a Week 4 high school football matchup, the Providence Hall Patriots (3-1) narrowly edged out the Milford Tigers (2-2) with a final score of 22-21. The game was marked by back-and-forth action, with both teams demonstrating resilience on the field. Providence Hall started strong with an early touchdown reception for Talan Schneider to take a 7-6 lead. Milford managed to reclaim their lead in the third quarter with an unusual safety and a touchdown pass from Kielen Tsosie. In the fourth quarter, Providence Hall staged a late-game rally, as Tui Fonua connected with Jaiden Reyes for a crucial 8-yard touchdown pass with just 2:56 remaining. The Patriots made the bold decision to go for two to win the game, and another toss from Fonua, this time to Cade Fox, secured the narrow victory.

In a Week 4 high school football clash, the North Summit Braves (3-1) dominated the Parowan Rams (0-4) with a final score of 47-12. North Summit asserted its dominance early with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, featuring a 65-yard touchdown run by Austin Aven and 2 rushing touchdowns by McKade Nelson. The Braves continued to pile on the points, extending their lead to 33-0 by halftime. Quarterback Jake Smith proved vital in the victory, who contributed with both rushing and passing touchdowns. Parowan managed to score in the third and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome North Summit’s strong lead.

In a Week 4 high school football showdown, the Kanab Cowboys (4-0) narrowly edged out the Millard Eagles (2-2) with a final score of 16-13. The game featured 16 unanswered points by Kanab sandwiched by two Millard touchdowns. Kanab showed talent on both sides of the ball, with both rushing and passing touchdowns, and even a safety during their run. Millard quarterback Kaden Turner added a late game 80 yard touchdown toss to Preston Sanchez, but the Eagles were unable to score again and Kanab continued their undefeated season.

In a Week 4 battle highlighted by two impressive defenses, the Duchesne Eagles (4-0) emerged victorious over the Beaver Beavers (3-1) with a final score of 20-0. The game was scoreless at half, until Duchesne quarterback Parker Crum took over the second half. Crum connected with two different receivers for 23-yard touchdowns, and added a 40 yard touchdown run of his own. The Eagles defense was dominant, shutting out the previously unbeaten Beavers, who averaged 30.7 points per game in their first 3 contests of the season.

The Enterprise Wolves remained undefeated as they secured a convincing victory over the North Sevier Wolves, 36-3. Enterprise took control early with an 8-yard passing touchdown from Ryker Phillips to Brayden Gardner in the first quarter. North Sevier managed to get on the board with a 37-yard field goal by Brayden Hammond in the second quarter. However, Enterprise extended its lead by virtue of dominant running with a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Ryker Phillips and a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Kyron Bracken before halftime. Kyron Bracken scored on an 8-yard pass from Ryker Phillips and an 18-yard run for the game’s final TD.

In a high-scoring Week 4 game, Layton Christian secured its first win of the season, defeating West Side 54-44. The game saw early action as West Side opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and successful pass in the first quarter, quickly countered by Layton Christian’s Marcus Miles finding Elijah Elliss with a 15-yard pass, followed by a Timmie Olubisi kick. The Eagles held their ground, trading touchdowns throughout the game, with Marcus Miles connecting with Elijah Elliss multiple times, including a 60-yard pass in the third quarter. In the end, Layton Christian’s late-game push, including a key 10-yard pass to Elliss, secured their victory in a high-scoring affair.

Bearing yet another reminder of the work still needing to be done for 8-player football in Utah, Monticello suffered a humbling non-region loss at the hands of Mancos, Colorado, in a barnburning blowout, 64-20. Mancos started strong in the first quarter, scoring multiple touchdowns including a 39-yard run, a 3-yard run, a 40-yard pass, a 15-yard run, and a 4-yard run. It continued its offensive prowess into the second quarter, with touchdowns from a 75-yard run, a 53-yard pass, a 95-yard run, and a 72-yard pass. Monticello managed to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 30-yard pass from JD McDonald to Carter Rogers. The Buckaroos added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Carter Rogers catching a 13-yard pass from JD McDonald, and JD McDonald running for a 13-yard touchdown.

The South Summit Wildcats secured a solid win on the road, defeating Evanston, Wyoming with a final score of 34-17. South Summit’s Bracken Lassche and Oscar Dominguez played a key role in the victory, with Dominguez nailing two field goals and Lassche connecting with Mitchell Gempeler and Britton Woolstenhulme for two passing touchdowns. The Wildcats took an early lead in the first quarter and continued to dominate through the second and third. Evanston managed to put some points on the board in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome South Summit’s lead.

In a Week 4 high school football clash, Lehi (4-0) secured a convincing 37-14 victory over visiting Maple Mountain (2-2). Lehi surged ahead early in the game with a touchdown by Devaughn Eka on a 3-yard run and a 14-yard pass from Jett Niu to Grayson Brousseau. Maple Mountain managed a lone touchdown in the second quarter with Kavika Bringhurst’s 1-yard run cutting the lead to 13-7. Lehi extended the lead to 23-7 by halftime and never looked back. The Pioneers maintained control throughout, sealing the win with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, ultimately demonstrating their dominance in the matchup.

Skyridge has been the top dog in 6A for most of the year, but Bingham gave the Falcons the game of their lives as Skyridge just squeaked past the Miners, 35-28, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown. The first quarter saw the Falcons taking an early lead. Jackson Stevens powered through with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Stevens to Trent Call. The Miners fought back in the second quarter. Carson Sudbury scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown, and Triston Brimhall caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Banks Love. However, the Falcons responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Stevens to La’akea Kalama and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Trevan McClellan, maintaining their lead. The third quarter continued to be action-packed. Sudbury caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Love, and Sudbury added another 3-yard rushing touchdown. The Falcons, however, held their ground and didn’t allow any points. In the final quarter, the Falcons secured their victory with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Stevens to Trent Call. The Miners put up a fight but couldn’t bridge the gap.

In a Week 4 high school football matchup, the Delta Rabbits (3-1) dominated the American Leadership Eagles (1-3) with a final score of 41-23. The Rabbits took a commanding 41-0 lead into halftime. Quarterback Hunt Robinson connected with Marcus Chase for one of his two passing touchdowns of the game, while Kadence Lovell contributed two rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for another score. The American Leadership Eagles fought back with 15 points in the third quarter, but the early lead secured the victory for the Delta Rabbits in a high-scoring affair.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs came into this matchup looking for the first win, and against the previously undefeated Gunnison Valley Bulldogs, they got it. Judge proved to be the top Bulldogs of the night as they handed Gunnison Valley its first loss in five game going back to last season. Judge Memorial led throughout the contest and successfully warded off a second-half comeback after Gunnison Valley scored twice in the third quarter, shutting down the action in the fourth quarter to preserve the win in a significant upset.

In a Week 4 high school football showdown, the South Sevier Rams (1-3) and the North Sanpete Hawks (1-3) engaged in a defensive struggle that remained scoreless throughout regulation. Both teams missed field goal opportunities in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, leaving the game deadlocked headed to overtime. The first overtime finally saw both teams finding the end zone, but it was in the second overtime that North Sanpete’s Preston Madsen emerged as the hero. Madsen’s 103-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the 13-7 victory for the Hawks, securing their first win of the season. This hard-fought defensive battle showcased resilience on both sides but ultimately tilted in North Sanpete’s favor to continue a winning streak against South Sevier that dates back to 1986.

In a thrilling border battler between Ignacio, Colo., and the Grand Red Devils, Grand County came out on top with a 42-30 victor.y The first quarter was action-packed, with both teams scoring multiple touchdowns. The Red Devils started strong, with Austin Paris throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Lane Berry. Ignacio answered back with an 8-yard rushing touchdown, but the extra point was unsuccessful. Grand extended their lead with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Paris to JT Dowd and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Paris to Lane Berry. Ignacio managed to score another 8-yard touchdown, but the extra point was once again missed. The first quarter ended with the Red Devils leading 21-12. In the second quarter, Ignacio added another touchdown with a 3-yard run, but the extra point was unsuccessful. Grand held their ground defensively, and no further points were scored in the quarter. The third quarter saw the Red Devils extend their lead when Austin Paris connected with Connor Swasey for a spectacular 92-yard touchdown pass. Ignacio responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass, but they missed the extra point. In the fourth quarter, Grand’s offense remained strong. Connor Swasey ran for an 8-yard touchdown, and JT Dowd broke away for a 45-yard touchdown run. Ignacio managed to score one more time with a 32-yard touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Red Devils.

The 4A powerhouse Sky View Bobcats can add a 6A team to their trophy hunting collection as the Bobcats continued their winning streak by utterly dismantling Fremont, 35-7. Sky View led from the very beginning to the end.. In the first quarter, Brevin Egbert broke through Fremont’s defense with a 24-yard run, securing the first touchdown of the game. The Bobcats didn’t let up in the second quarter, as Brevin Egbert scored two more TDs. First, he dashed into the end zone with a 14-yard run, followed by an impressive 60-yard run. With de Quadros’ accurate kicking, Sky View built a commanding lead. In the third quarter, the Silverwolves managed to get on the scoreboard with a 6-yard pass from Slade Parker to Brigg Grange, However, Sky View quickly responded as Carson Thatcher connected with Carver Ballard for a 17-yard TD pass. The final blow came in the fourth quarter when Bryton Williams caught an 11-yard pass from Carson Thatcher for another touchdown, sealing the Bobcats’ victory.

A matchup between one of 6A’s top teams and a struggling 5A squad wnet about as predicted, and the Syracuse moved to 4-0 on the season with a 59-0 beatdown of Taylorsville, keeping the Warriors winless at 0-4. After going up by two touchdowns in the first quarter, Syracuse erupted for a 24-point run through to halftime. Rhett Thompson extended Syracuse’s lead with a 43-yard field goal, followed by Kobe Bennett’s 11-yard rushing touchdown and another Hopkins touchdown, this time a 2-yard run. The Titans continued to shine as Jake Hopkins and Shaun Blanton connected once more for a 12-yard touchdown pass, bringing the halftime score to 38-0. Even in the fourth quarter, Syracuse didn’t let up. Tre Nye found Burke Rountree for a 9-yard touchdown pass, capping off a dominant performance.

In a Week 4 matchup, Mountain Ridge (4-0) secured a 31-17 victory over the Lone Peak Knights (1-3). The game’s critical moment came with just five minutes left in the fourth quarter when Tanner Dejong intercepted a pass and returned it 95 yards giving Mountain Ridge the 31-17 lead. This defensive gem, along with a 65-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown earlier in the game, underscored Mountain Ridge’s defensive dominance. Quarterback Wyatt Bingham also played a key role, tossing two touchdown passes during the game. Despite trailing early, the Sentinels relied on their defense and Bingham’s performance to secure a well-earned win.

The Herriman Mustangs (3-1) secured a commanding 27-0 victory over the Westlake Thunder (1-3). The Mustangs dominated defensively, holding the Thunder scoreless throughout the game. Key moments included Frederick Ta’ai’s 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Holden McKell’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter that extended the lead to 14-0.

The American Fork Cavemen extended their undefeated streak to 4-0 with a dominant 50-7 victory on the road at Rigby, Idaho in Week 4. The game started with a quick exchange of touchdowns, as Rigby scored a 4-yard run early in the first quarter, matched by a 6-yard run by Jacob Eardley for American Fork. The Cavemen then took control, scoring 34 unanswered points in the second quarter, with key plays including a 20-yard pass from Dylan Story to Davis Andrews and a 36-yard pass to Jett Nelson. Jacob Eardley contributed three rushing touchdowns for American Fork.

Pleasant Grove (4-0) hosted the struggling Layton Lancers (0-4) in Week 4 and rolled to the 31-14 win. Carson Rasmussen and Kael McCoy’s 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter set the tone for Pleasant Grove. Aiden Frantzen contributed with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Layton made a late rally in the fourth quarter, with Madden Sargent connecting with Ryan Wensel for two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Vikings’ lead.

Springville dominated the Cyprus Pirates in Week 4, 46-0. The Red Devils took an early lead with Tevita Valeti’s 41-yard run at 10:12 in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game. They continued to pile on the points, with Lisiate Valeti and Mo Finau adding touchdowns in the opening quarter. Naulivou Jr Lauaki and Tevita Valeti contributed in the second quarter, and Mo Finau sealed the deal with a 21-yard run in the third quarter.

Denyon Paea’s outstanding four TD performance propelled Hunter (3-1) to a commanding 33-15 victory over Copper Hills Grizzlies (3-1). Paea’s scoring spree began early in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:30 mark for the 8-0 lead after a successful two-point try. He continued to dominate, adding two more 1-yard TD runs in the second quarter and a 5-yard score run in the third quarter.

The Granger Lancers (2-2) secured a commanding 55-10 victory over struggling Skyline (0-4) in Week 4. Granger established an early lead with touchdowns from Carson Su’esu’e and Uisi Tu’uao in the first quarter. Skyline managed a 46-yard field goal by Alex Horton in the second quarter but struggled to keep pace. Granger sealed the win with a series of touchdowns, including a 99-yard kick return by Davis Brown and a 39-yard interception return by Benson Kofe in the fourth quarter. Granger’s dominant performance on both sides of the ball defined this high-scoring contest.

West Jordan (2-2) secured a hard-fought 41-35 overtime victory over the Orem Tigers (1-3) in a thrilling Week 4 game. West Jordan went ahead 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter on a 5-yard TD pass from Jackson Roybal to Dominic Overby, but Orem drove down and forced overtime as Cole Engemann tossed a TD with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. In overtime, West Jordan sealed the win on a 25-yard TD strike from Roybal to Overby. Overby finished the game with four touchdowns.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (3-1) hosted Centennial, Nev., and jumped out fast on its way to the comfortable 38-14 win in Week 4. The game’s momentum was set early as Snow Canyon surged ahead in the first quarter, with Max Reynolds scoring two rushing touchdowns and Talan Kelly connecting with Konrad Green for another touchdown. Centennial got on the board in the second quarter with a one-yard run and only trailed 21-7 at the half. Snow Canyon extended its lead with a field goal in the third and sealed the victory with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Talan Kelly to Konrad Green in the fourth. Max Reynolds led the Warriors with 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves dominated the winless Tooele Buffaloes with a commanding 52-10 victory. The Timberwolves had a commanding 24-3 lead at the half. Timberwolves’s Chase Riggs found five different teammates in the end-zone in the win. Timpanogos improves its season record to 3-1 and will host Uintah next week.

The Bear River Bears dominated the Carbon Dinos with a resounding 58-0 victory. Bear River wasted no time establishing its dominance, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second. Tydon Jones led the way for the Bears with four rushing touchdowns on the night. With the win Bear River evened up its season record 2-2.

The Logan Grizzlies prevailed over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles, 14-7. Logan got out to an early 7-0 lead when Keaton Pond found Cooper Redd. It remained scoreless until the third quarter when Juan Diego’s Roman Rosano tied things up following a 3-yard rushing touchdown. However, the Grizzlies secured the win in the fourth quarter with another Pond-to-Redd connection, this time for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs secured a narrow 19-18 victory against Idaho’s Minico Spartans. Minico got off to a strong start with a 69-yard run, but Mountain Crest responded with a touchdown from Casey Crofts in the first quarter. The second quarter saw both teams adding touchdowns, leaving the score at 13-12 in favor of Mountain Crest. In the third quarter, Minico showcased their running game with an 80-yard run, but a 61-yard pass from Crofts to Jakyb Bitton helped Mountain Crest regain the lead. Although Minico scored again with a 47-yard pass, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mustangs.

The Richfield Wildcats cruised to a dominant 50-7 victory over the visiting Ogden Tigers. The Wildcats had consistent scoring throughout the night, with quarterback Reggie Hafen leading the way with three passing touchdowns. The Wildcat defense made sure that an early second-quarter touchdown would be the only of the night for the Tigers. With the win, Richfield pushes its win streak to 4-0, and looks to push that to 5-0 against Kanab next week.

The Canyon View Falcons maintained their undefeated streak with a 31-22 victory over the Ben Lomond Scots. The Falcons got off to a strong start with a 19-7 midway through the second quarter, but the Scots found the end-zone and narrowed the gap to 22-15 at halftime. Ben Lomond struck again out of the half, evening things up at 22-22. However, the Falcons’ defense held firm and didn’t allow another Scot score while Canyon View’s Jaxon Jenson ran it in at the end of the third quarter for the win.

Three weeks ago, this game had top billing as a rematch of the 6A semifinals last season, but the Corner Canyon Chargers quickly ran up the score against the winless Farmington Phoenix and easily prevailed, 42-3. The Chargers wasted no time establishing their authority in the game. In the first quarter, they executed a 2-yard touchdown run by Bryton Brady, then a 17-yard TD pass came thanks to the unstoppable Isaac Wilson-Tate Kjar connection. Corner Canyon lifted off and ran away in the second quarter as Wilson connected with Brady for a 7-yard TD, followed by another Wilson-Kjar combination for a 20-yard TD. Bryton Brady added to the tally with a 10-yard TD reception from Wilson. These rapid touchdowns pushed the Chargers ahead 35-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, Brock Hobson extended the Chargers’ lead with a 12-yard rushing score. The Phoenix managed to score in the fourth quarter with Drew Romney’s 41-yard field goal.

The Davis Darts showcased stifling defense as they prevailed against the Kearns Cougars with a final score of 27-7. Davis collected two interceptions and had three sacks in the winning effort, while quarterback Tradon Bisseger paced the DArts’ offense with 22-39 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown. The Darts got off to a strong start, with Kash Gates scoring a 6-yard run touchdown in the first quarter. They followed it up with another touchdown in the second quarter, a 1-yard run by Jacob Faerber. Although they missed the extra point, they held a 13-0 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, Carter Dorius scored a 23-yard run touchdown. Kearns finally managed to get on the scoreboard with Kymani Fauatea’s 4-yard run touchdown, and the extra point by Felipe Alfaro made it 20-7. The Darts sealed the victory in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard pass from Tradon Bessinger to Kash Gates.

Nate Dahle’s four touchdown passes led Ridgeline (4-0) to a convincing 49-7 victory over the Cedar Valley (2-2) in Week 4. Dahle threw touchdown passes in the first, second and third quarters. His first touchdown pass found Graham Livingston for a 15-yard score early in the first quarter, setting the tone for Ridgeline’s dominance. JT White’s explosive 80-yard run added to Ridgeline’s lead in the opening quarter. Dahle continued his aerial assault with two more touchdowns in the second quarter, connecting with Livingston again and finding Tyson Brenchley. Carson Cox and Crosby West also contributed to Ridgeline’s offensive prowess.

Weber and Wasatch brought the fireworks in a high-flying shootout in Heber City, but it was the Warriors’ awesome start to decided the result as they got past the Wasps, 62-41. The first quarter set the tone for this offensive showdown. The Warriors wasted no time making their mar as Salesi Moa caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, quickly followed by Nakosi Swain’s explosive 61-yard touchdown run. Braylon Parker added to the Warriors’ tally with a 5-yard touchdown reception before Wasatch finally responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mack Kelson to Jojo Hyer. Hyer and Kelson connected again, this time for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Tyler Payne caught an 11-yard touchdown pass for Weber, while Carter Bucad ran for a 5-yard touchdown for Wasatch. In the third quarter, the scoring frenzy persisted. Salesi Moa caught a 66-yard touchdown pass, and Hutch Solomon hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass for Wasatch. The Warriors answered with two more touchdowns, as Ian Elmore caught a 6-yard pass, and Dyson Parker ran for a 9-yard touchdown. The fourth quarter witnessed more action as Swain ran for a 12-yard touchdown for Weber. Wasatch managed to add points with Bucad’s 19-yard touchdown run and Hyer’s 14-yard touchdown reception from Kael Jones. However, Weber had the last word with Dyson Parker’s 25-yard rushing touchdown.

Timpview fell behind fast and could never recover as it lost to nationally-ranked Los Alamitos, Calif.. on the road. The T-Birds trailed 26-7 after the first quarter, and even though they rallied to make it a 29-21 game by halftime, the Griffins pulled away quickly in the second half.

