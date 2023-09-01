Ice Cream House issues recall after hospitalizations

Ice Cream House issued a recall on Wednesday of all its dairy and nondairy ice cream products because of a potential risk of listeria.

The recall is in connection to the Aug. 9 recall of the soft serve on the go cups distributed by Real Kosher Ice Cream. The soft serve cups were made at the Ice Cream House, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two individuals in New York and Pennsylvania were hospitalized after consuming the products, according to the FDA. No deaths have been reported.

The following items with the “Ice Cream House” logo have been recalled:



Ice creams.

Cakes.

Logs.

Novelty items.

The recalled items were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and in grocery stores in New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a foodborne bacteria that approximately 1,600 people contract and approximately 260 die from every year, according to the CDC. Listeria infections are called listeriosis.

What foods are commonly contaminated with listeria?

Listeria-based recalls commonly affect the following foods, according to the Mayo Clinic:



Raw vegetables.

Meat.

Unpasteurized milk.

Processed foods like soft cheeses, hot dogs and deli meats.

How does listeria get into food?

Listeria is found in soil and water, which is how it contaminates vegetables, according to the Illinois Department of Public Heath. It can also be transferred from manure-based fertilizer. Animals can have listeria and not become ill but can transmit it through their manure as well as their meat and dairy products.

Processing facilities can be contaminated with listeria from products with the bacteria which can then contaminate products even after processing.

What are the symptoms of a listeria infection?

Symptoms can start the day of consumption or up to 10 weeks later and include fever, muscle aches and tiredness.

The CDC says that is “especially harmful” to pregnant women, people older than age 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infections in pregnant women can cause pregnancy loss and premature birth. Pregnant mothers can pass the infection to their newborn. It can lead to hospitalization or death for those older than age 65 or with a weakened immune system.

Have their been other listeria ice cream recalls?

Six people were hospitalized and three died from a listeria outbreak stemming from a burger restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, earlier this year, NPR reported.

The Washington State Department of Health found the same Listeria strain in “poorly cleaned” ice cream machines at a Frugals restaurant.