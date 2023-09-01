Trump’s advice to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Be a little bit careful’

Former President Donald Trump in a rare instance offered another GOP 2024 presidential candidate lots of praise and some words of caution.

In an appearance on Glenn Beck’s show, Trump was asked whether he would consider businessman Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate.

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said, I’m the best president in a generation. ... I have to like a guy like that,” said Trump, referring to Ramaswamy’s comments during the first GOP debate, per The Hill. “You know, I can’t get upset with him”

Trump about Ramaswamy: ‘He’s got good energy’

Trump, the Republican front-runner for 2024, then threw a range of compliments at Ramaswamy, calling him smart, young, talented, and intelligent.

“He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell ya, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself,” the former president said.

But Trump also warned the political newcomer about being too controversial.

“He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s a little bit — getting a little bit controversial. I’d tell him be a little bit careful. Some things you have to hold in just a little bit, right?” Trump said, before adding: “But he’s got a lot of good energy, and he’s been very nice to me.”

Is Ramaswamy willing to take Trump’s advice? His spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News, “If I’m a betting woman, I wouldn’t expect Vivek to hold back much!”

Can Vivek Ramaswamy be Trump’s VP?

The former president appears open to the idea of Ramaswamy as his running mate — an idea that billionaire Elon Musk also publicly supported — but Ramaswamy isn’t “interested in a different position in the government.”

“Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a No. 2 or a No. 3 in the federal government,” he told Fox News. “Donald Trump and I share something in common and that is that neither of us would do well in a No. 2 position.”

Ramaswamy has been a lesser-known candidate but earned a boost in name recognition after the first GOP debate, where he received the brunt of the attacks from the likes of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Some have called him “Trump 2.0,” because of his policy platform and his outsider status, as the Deseret News reported. Like Trump, he wants to use the military to secure the border and shut down the Department of Education. His more controversial stances include raising the voting age to 25, uncovering “the truth” behind 9/11, and cutting funding for Ukraine.