Can Taylor Swift now cast out demons? In a way, a spooky movie producer thinks so

Has Taylor Swift become so powerful that she can now cast out demons? In a way, the producer of a new spooky exorcist movie thinks so.

After Swift announced her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would debut in theaters Oct. 13, Jason Blum, the producer of “The Exorcist: Believer” move up the release date from Oct. 13 to come to theaters Oct. 6 instead.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Jason Blum, the producer of the movie, wrote on X.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has already “shattered records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue,” AMC said in a statement. A whopping $26 million worth of tickets sold on Thursday, the day of the announcement.

It blew past the previous holder of the record — “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which sold $16.9 million in one day of pre-sales, per AMC.

What other movie for ‘the girlies’ broke records this year?

Another record-breaking movie this year that seems to fit in a similar demographic as Swift’s valiant fans, dubbed “Swifties,” is the “Barbie” movie that debuted in July.

“Barbie” broke multiple box-office records by reaching the highest opening weekend for a nonsequel, nonremake and nonsuperhero movie, as well as the biggest opening weekend of 2023, according to The Direct. It also became the second biggest Monday at the box office for a nonholiday film.

It became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far making $575 million domestically and $1.3 billion internationally.

Could Taylor Swift and “Barbie” save the movie industry from its post-pandemic slump with glitter, pink and all things girlie? We will have to wait and see on Oct. 13.