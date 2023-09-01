Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 1, 2023 | 
Can Taylor Swift now cast out demons? In a way, a spooky movie producer thinks so

Swift announced her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would debut in theaters Oct. 13, prompting “The Exorcist: Believer” to change release dates

By Sarah Gambles
AP23210245262629.jpg

Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Swift is releasing a concert film called “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which will begin showing in theaters on Oct. 13.

Jessica Christian, San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press

Has Taylor Swift become so powerful that she can now cast out demons? In a way, the producer of a new spooky exorcist movie thinks so.

After Swift announced her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would debut in theaters Oct. 13, Jason Blum, the producer of “The Exorcist: Believer” move up the release date from Oct. 13 to come to theaters Oct. 6 instead.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Jason Blum, the producer of the movie, wrote on X.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has already “shattered records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue,” AMC said in a statement. A whopping $26 million worth of tickets sold on Thursday, the day of the announcement.

It blew past the previous holder of the record — “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which sold $16.9 million in one day of pre-sales, per AMC.

What other movie for ‘the girlies’ broke records this year?

Another record-breaking movie this year that seems to fit in a similar demographic as Swift’s valiant fans, dubbed “Swifties,” is the “Barbie” movie that debuted in July.

“Barbie” broke multiple box-office records by reaching the highest opening weekend for a nonsequel, nonremake and nonsuperhero movie, as well as the biggest opening weekend of 2023, according to The Direct. It also became the second biggest Monday at the box office for a nonholiday film.

It became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far making $575 million domestically and $1.3 billion internationally.

Could Taylor Swift and “Barbie” save the movie industry from its post-pandemic slump with glitter, pink and all things girlie? We will have to wait and see on Oct. 13.

