Disney releases new ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series trailer — Here’s what you need to know

As a teenager, I remember starting to read the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series as a suggestion from a friend. Once I started, I wasn’t able to put the books down, and when I finished one I needed to put my hands on the next one as soon as possible. Even though Greek mythology wasn’t my thing, Rick Riordan won my heart with his writing style.

If you’re a fan like me, or enjoy the series at all, there’s good news. Percy Jackson is back in a new Disney Plus series, and we just got a new trailer and an official release date.

What does the new ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ trailer look like?

On Aug. 18 — Percy’s birthday — Disney Plus released the new “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” trailer on its YouTube Channel.

What’s the release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’?

The trailer also reveals the series release date. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is set to release on Dec. 20. According to Teen Vogue, Season 1 will have eight episodes, starting with a two-episode premiere followed by weekly releases.

Who’s in the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ cast?

The series will count with an all new cast, starring fairly new and well known Hollywood actors. Here is a list of the cast according to Teen Vogue:



Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth.

Megan Mullally as Alecto.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, AKA Mr. D.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson.

Glynn Turman as Chiron, AKA Mr. Brunner.

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano.

If you can’t wait for the beginning of the series, the movie adaptations of the first two “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” books are available on Disney Plus.