12 stunning photos from Utah football’s win over Florida

As Utah dispatched Florida 24-11 on Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Deseret News photojournalists Jeffrey D. Allred and Megan Nielsen captured the action from the sidelines. From scoring plays to defensive stops to emotion in the stands, here are a dozen stunning photos the duo captured during Utah’s home opener — and first-ever time hosting an SEC opponent.

The Utes take the field in the opener against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) hurries Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) causes a fumble by Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) and Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrate a missed Florida field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utes fans cheer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during Utah’s football season opener. Utah won 24-11. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) defends in the end zone as Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) catches a touchdown pass during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (0) and other Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarters in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Utah won 24-11. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah fans during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News