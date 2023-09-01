Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 1, 2023 
merlin_2994501.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass on the Utes first offensive play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sports Utah Utah Football

12 stunning photos from Utah football’s win over Florida

See red through the lenses of Deseret News photographers

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
As Utah dispatched Florida 24-11 on Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Deseret News photojournalists Jeffrey D. Allred and Megan Nielsen captured the action from the sidelines. From scoring plays to defensive stops to emotion in the stands, here are a dozen stunning photos the duo captured during Utah’s home opener — and first-ever time hosting an SEC opponent.

merlin_2994549.jpg

The Utes take the field in the opener against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994499.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) hurries Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994493.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) causes a fumble by Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994565.jpg

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

merlin_2994595.jpg

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

merlin_2994543.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) and Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrate a missed Florida field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994527.jpg

Utes fans cheer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during Utah’s football season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994573.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) defends in the end zone as Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) catches a touchdown pass during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

merlin_2994537.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (0) and other Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarters in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2994579.jpg

Utah fans during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

merlin_2994539.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrate the Ute win over the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sports