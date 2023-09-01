Facebook Twitter
Pac-12 After Dark went to another level after a nearly 3-hour weather delay

The season opener between Arizona State and Southern Utah ended well after midnight when a lengthy lightning delay paused the game at halftime

The Arizona State University football stadium displays a weather delay sign during a stop of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Southern Utah.

The Arizona State University football stadium displays a weather delay sign during a stop of a college football game between Arizona State and Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

The phrase “Pac-12 After Dark” has become popular among college football fans, particularly out West, with the conference’s numerous late-night games each season.

Arizona State, though, took that phrase to another level on Thursday night in its season-opening matchup against Southern Utah, all thanks to a lengthy weather delay.

The Sun Devils ended up beating the Thunderbirds 24-21, holding off SUU in the final quarter.

The game was delayed at halftime, though, due to lightning in the area. The weather delay lasted two hours, 45 minutes and caused the game to finish at 1 a.m. local time Friday morning in Tempe, Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic — or 4 a.m. on the East Coast.

The uncertainty surrounding just how long it would take for the game to resume was reflected in updates from Arizona State football’s social media account on X, formerly Twitter:

Arizona State cooled off after the delay — the Sun Devils went into halftime leading 21-7 and in control after a 47-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with five minutes left in the second quarter gave ASU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

SUU didn’t go away, capping a 70-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Zach Mitchell in the final minute of the third quarter.

After Arizona State added a field goal to go up 24-14, SUU blocked a punt and George Ramirez returned it 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-21 with 7:50 to play.

From there, though, ASU did enough to keep the Thunderbirds from seriously threatening to take the lead.

For Southern Utah, it’s the first of two games against FBS opponents to start the year. The Thunderbirds play at BYU on Sept. 9.

AP23244307972619.jpg

Southern Utah linebacker Kohner Cullimore (6) and safety Trevon Gola-Callard upend leaping Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks during game that, due to a weather delay, ended in the wee hours of Friday morning, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

