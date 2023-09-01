Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 1, 2023 
Why national media said the Utes’ victory over Florida was a ‘pretty vintage Utah win’

The Utes’ success with its backup QBs, a stifling defensive effort and ability to capitalize on the Gators’ mistakes stood out to national writers

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

ESPN brought its “A” team to Salt Lake City for Thursday night’s season-opening contest between Utah and Florida — Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe were on the broadcast crew for the game.

They weren’t the only national media tuning in for the matchup — far from it.

What the No. 14 Utes showcased in their 24-11 win over Florida — the first time an SEC team has played at Rice-Eccles Stadium — is that Utah’s defense has reloaded yet again, and Utah has the depth to overcome the absence of several key starters.

Here’s what the national media had to say about Utah’s dominant win.

Backup quarterbacks deliver big plays

Even with quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe both still out as they rehab ACL injuries, the visitors were no match for a Utah offense that made timely plays under backup quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

Barnes, making just his second-ever start in relief of Rising, completed 12 of 18 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown — a 70-yard bomb to Money Parks on Utah’s first offensive play of the night to set the tone for the game.

“While the Utes ran only 53 plays on offense Thursday night, both quarterbacks made the most of their appearances. Barnes, for his part, did it on the first play of Utah’s first drive. After taking his first snap of the year, Barnes dropped back in the pocket and launched a pass that found wide receiver Money Parks in perfect stride for a 70-yard touchdown,” ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti wrote.

“... That play call spoke volumes about Whittingham’s trust in Barnes as a suitable replacement for Rising.”

Johnson came on at various times throughout the game and added six carries for a team-high-tying 45 yards, including a shifty 27-yard touchdown run that put Utah ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter.

“As effective as Barnes was in the pocket, Johnson was equally prolific out of it. In the Utes’ first drive of the second quarter, Whittingham inserted his other quarterback option into the game, and it didn’t take long for Johnson to show his potential,” Uggetti wrote. 

“On a quarterback keeper, Johnson, a track star in high school, danced his way through a flailing Florida defense, showcasing his speed and agility as he dusted a Florida defender on his way to a 27-yard touchdown.”

The pair of quarterbacks also did not turn the ball over, helping offset the fact Utah went 3 of 13 on third downs.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee applauded the Utes’ well-executed plan to utilize both Barnes and Johnson.

“(Utah coach Kyle) Whittingham came out firing with a backup QB going deep on the first play from scrimmage. After that, all he asked Barnes to do was manage the game. He did it perfectly,” Sallee wrote.

“Whittingham put pressure on himself earlier this week when he said Johnson would definitely play in this game regardless of Rising’s availability. Johnson can scoot, so Whittingham put him in key spots allowing Johnson to use his legs to slice and dice the Gators defense.”

merlin_2994501.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs for a touchdown after catch on the Utes first offensive play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994503.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) scores a topdown against he Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994497.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) on the Utes first offensive play in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994493.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) causes a fumble form Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994495.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994499.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) hurries Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994491.jpg

Brother Keon and Daidren Zipperer talk prior to the season opener between the Florida Gators and the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Keon plays tight end for Florida and Daidren is a receiver for Utah.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994489.jpg

Lincoln plays cornhole before the Utah football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994485.jpg

Samiu Tuitupou and Mike Herrera tailgate before the Utah football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994483.jpg

University of Utah marching band members hold up U signs before the football season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994505.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) breaks away and scores a touchdown on a catch from Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994619.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994617.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994615.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994613.jpg

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) punts in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994611.jpg

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994609.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) makes a touchdown throw on the first offensive play against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994607.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Cole Becker (36) makes an field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994605.jpg

Utah Utes coach Morgan Scalley shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) makes a tackle for a loss against Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

merlin_2994601.jpg

The Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Briton Allen (26) makes a tackle for loss against Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

merlin_2994597.jpg

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the ball against Utah during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994595.jpg

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994593.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) stops Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) from completing a catch during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994591.jpg

Utah’s sidelines cheer on the players after a fourth down stop against Florida during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Utah won the game 24-11.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994589.jpg

The Utah Utes are greeted as they run onto the field during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994587.jpg

University of Utah fans yell during a Florida third down during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994585.jpg

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball during Utah’s season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994583.jpg

Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) sits on the sidelines during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994581.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) passes the ball off to Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994579.jpg

Utah fans during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994577.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) tackles Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994575.jpg

Florida Gators place kicker Adam Mihalek (49) kicks a field goal during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994573.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) defends in the end zone as Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) catches a touchdown pass during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994571.jpg

Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom (87) congratulates Florida Gators wide receiver Caleb Douglas (4) after scoring a touchdown during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994569.jpg

Young University of Utah fans cheer during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994567.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994565.jpg

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994563.jpg

The Utah student section cheers during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994561.jpg

A University of Utah cheerleader does a flip during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994559.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) plays during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994557.jpg

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and Florida Gators safety R.J. Moten (16) bring down Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994553.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the clock in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994551.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994547.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) dives for a pass in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994549.jpg

The Utes take the field in the opener against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994545.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994543.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) and Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrate a missed Florida field goal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994541.jpg

Injured Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks off the field after the Ute victory in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994539.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrate the Ute win over the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994537.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (0) and other Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during a timeout in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994535.jpg

The Utah Utes defense tackles Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994533.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994531.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994529.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994527.jpg

Ute fans cheer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994525.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994523.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994521.jpg

The Utes honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during a timeout in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994519.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs for a touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994517.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994515.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) intercepts the ball against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2994513.jpg

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) celebrates with Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) on a quarterback sack during the season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994511.jpg

Utah Utes fans celebrate Money Parks’ (10) touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994509.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) picks up Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) after Parks’ touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2994507.jpg

Utah Utes football players celebrate Utes Money Parks’ (10) touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah’s defense shuts it down

The Utah defense collected five sacks and allowed Florida to convert just 1 of 13 third downs.

Last year, the Gators rolled up 283 rushing yards in a 29-26 win over Utah in Gainesville. This time, the Utes allowed Florida just 13 rushing yards — and 0.6 yards per carry.

“(Florida quarterback Graham) Mertz had a career-high 333 yards passing, but they’re hollow numbers. The Utes forced Florida into becoming one-dimensional, which put pressure on Mertz to carry an offense that doesn’t have enough firepower,” The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani wrote

“Utah’s defense took advantage of Florida’s young and inexperienced offensive line and kept the Gators in check for most of the evening.”

Sallee also gave a shoutout to Utah’s stifling defense, which was led by junior defensive end Jonah Elliss with two sacks, while Cole Bishop had a team-high 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. 

“The Utes sacked Mertz five times for a total loss of 47 yards on the night, and nearly all of those sacks came in critical situations,” Sallee wrote. “Perhaps more important is the fact that they did it without defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, who was announced as a scratch shortly before the start of the game.”

Utes take advantage of Gators mistakes

Florida outgained Utah in total yards 346 to 270, but the Gators couldn’t convert those into more than two scores as Florida was just 1 of 3 on red-zone scoring opportunities.

The Gators also set up Utah’s second touchdown, Johnson’s 27-yard run, when Florida was flagged for having two players with the same jersey number on the field at the same time when the Gators had two No. 3s on the field on a Utah punt. The resulting penalty gave Utah a first down and led to the score.

“The Gators went 1-for-13 on third downs, missed a 31-yard field goal and essentially gave Utah 14 points with an illegal substitution penalty on a punt return that kept a Utes drive alive, plus a tipped interception Florida threw deep in its own territory (after fielding a punt inside its 5-yard line). It also committed three penalties when faced with 3rd- or 4th-and-1,” The Athletic’s Chris Vannini wrote.

“If the Gators cut out those easy mistakes, this could have been a close game.”

Utah also capitalized on the game’s lone turnover, a Sione Vaki interception of a tipped pass early in the third quarter that set the Utes up inside the Florida 15. Three plays later, Barnes scored on a 5-yard scamper that put Utah ahead 24-3.

“This was a pretty vintage Utah win. The Utes controlled the line of scrimmage on defense, found explosive plays on offense and took advantage of its opponent’s mistakes. With or without Rising, it’s a winning formula,” USA Today’s Paul Myerberg wrote

“Utah struck first with a 70-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and then added a 27-yard scoring run to cap an 80-yard drive midway through the second. This was a game that never felt in doubt, which reflects well on Utah and poorly, of course, on the Gators.”

merlin_2994515.jpg

Utah safety Sione Vaki intercepts the ball against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

