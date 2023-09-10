Elder Jeffrey R. Holland returns home to recuperate after extended hospital stay

After a hospital stay, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is now recuperating at home, according to a statement released Sunday morning by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Holland, 82, was hospitalized in early August for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications. He missed general conference with COVID in April. Days later, the church announced he would be excused from church assignments while undergoing dialysis treatment. He returned to his ministry two months later.

His wife of 60 years, Sister Patricia Holland, died on July 20.

“Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland. As his health improves, he looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry,” Sunday’s church statement said.

In June, when he returned to his ministry after his leave for dialysis treatment, Elder Holland released a statement that said, in part, “On days when we feel we have been pushed to our limit, we are reminded that we won’t be pushed beyond our faith. The old adage is, ‘man’s extremity is God’s opportunity.’ We won’t discover just how much strength we do have until it is tested, refined and tested again.”

He added, “I am pleased to begin slowly returning to work.”

