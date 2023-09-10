Live coverage: The Jordan Love era is here as Packers face Bears. How does he look?

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, with former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love getting the start for the Packers. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Green Bay 7, Chicago 3



Jordan Love’s stats in first quarter: 4 of 7 passing, 25 yards, 1 touchdown.

Possession No. 1: TOUCHDOWN; Possession No. 2: punt.

6:08 — Jordan Love kicked off the season — and a new era of QB play for the Packers — with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on third-and-goal. Green Bay 7, Chicago 0.

Love helped extend the scoring drive by connecting with Doubs for a 13-yard completion on third-and-13 after Green Bay took over the ball at the Chicago 41 — the Bears came up short after going for the first on a fourth-and-1.

