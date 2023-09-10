Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 
NFL Sports Utah State Football

Live coverage: The Jordan Love era is here as Packers face Bears. How does he look?

The former Utah State star is playing his first game as Green Bay’s QB1

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Live coverage: The Jordan Love era is here as Packers face Bears. How does he look?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago.

Kamil Krzaczynski, Associated Press

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, with former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love getting the start for the Packers. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Green Bay 7, Chicago 3

  • Jordan Love’s stats in first quarter: 4 of 7 passing, 25 yards, 1 touchdown.
  • Possession No. 1: TOUCHDOWN; Possession No. 2: punt.

6:08 — Jordan Love kicked off the season — and a new era of QB play for the Packers — with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on third-and-goal. Green Bay 7, Chicago 0.

Love helped extend the scoring drive by connecting with Doubs for a 13-yard completion on third-and-13 after Green Bay took over the ball at the Chicago 41 — the Bears came up short after going for the first on a fourth-and-1.

Pregame reading

Here are a few stories to get ready for Love facing the Bears in the season opener:

Related

Next Up In Sports
8 Pac-12 teams ranked in latest Associated Press poll, 3 more than any other conference
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Sept. 10-16
Is Utah State’s running back room improved after losing a 1,000-yard rusher?
The promise shown by Utah State against Iowa? The Aggies made good on it against Idaho State
Top-ranked BYU soccer easily handles Utah in rivalry match
‘SEC ain’t ready for us’: How the college football world reacted to Texas beating Alabama