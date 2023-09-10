8 Pac-12 teams ranked in latest Associated Press poll, 3 more than any other conference

While 83% of the Pac-12 Conference’s membership is leaving for other conferences following the 2023 season, two-thirds of the league is currently ranked in the latest college football Associated Press top 25 poll.

With eight teams in the AP rankings after Week 2 of the season, the Pac-12 has three more programs ranked than the next-closest conference.

The SEC currently has five ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten and ACC at four and the Big 12 at three. Independent Notre Dame rounds out the current top 25 rankings.

Utah, following its come-from-behind 20-13 win over Baylor, stayed put at No. 12 in both the latest AP and coaches poll released Sunday.

Up next for the Utes is a home matchup next Saturday with Weber State at noon MDT.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

The Pac-12 had another successful weekend, with eight teams winning, including one upset of a top 25 team. Two new Pac-12 teams, Washington State and UCLA, entered the rankings for the first time this season.

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 3 AP poll:



No. 5: USC — up one spot after 56-10 win over Stanford.

— up one spot after 56-10 win over Stanford. No. 8: Washington — no change after 43-10 win over Tulsa.

— no change after 43-10 win over Tulsa. No. 12: Utah — no change after 20-13 win over Baylor.

— no change after 20-13 win over Baylor. No. 13: Oregon — no change after 38-30 win over Texas Tech.

— no change after 38-30 win over Texas Tech. No. 16: Oregon State — no change after 55-7 win over UC Davis.

— no change after 55-7 win over UC Davis. No. 18: Colorado — up four spots after 36-14 win over Nebraska.

— up four spots after 36-14 win over Nebraska. No. 23: Washington State — entered the poll after 31-22 win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin.

— entered the poll after 31-22 win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin. No. 24: UCLA — entered the poll after 35-10 win over San Diego State.

The Big 12 stayed at three teams ranked, though Texas took a big leap up into the top 5 after knocking off Alabama is Tuscaloosa.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 3 AP poll:



No. 4: Texas — up seven spots after 34-24 win over then-No. 3 Alabama.

— up seven spots after 34-24 win over then-No. 3 Alabama. No. 15: Kansas State — no change after 42-13 win over Troy.

— no change after 42-13 win over Troy. No. 19: Oklahoma — fell one spot after 28-11 win over SMU.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

This week’s AP top 5 stayed the same in the top two spots but changed after that, with previously No. 3 Alabama losing to Texas:



No. 1: Georgia — no change after 45-3 win over Ball State.

— no change after 45-3 win over Ball State. No. 2: Michigan — no change after 35-7 win over UNLV.

— no change after 35-7 win over UNLV. No. 3: Florida State — up one spot after 66-13 win over Southern Miss.

— up one spot after 66-13 win over Southern Miss. No. 4: Texas — up seven spots after 34-24 win over then-No. 3 Alabama.

— up seven spots after 34-24 win over then-No. 3 Alabama. No. 5: USC — up one spot after 56-10 win over Stanford.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 3 coaches poll:



Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 3 coaches poll:



Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

This week’s coaches top 5 changed a bit, while the top two stayed the same:

