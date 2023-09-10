Former BYU star Puka Nacua makes history with 100-yard receiving day in his NFL debut

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua made quite the first impression in his NFL debut Sunday afternoon.

Just one day after the team put its star receiver, Cooper Kupp, on injured reserve, Nacua caught a team-high 10 passes for 119 yards as the Rams went on the road and beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-13.

Nacua, the fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, was targeted a team-high 15 times by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The effort had historical significance to it:



Nacua become just the fourth player in NFL history with 10 receptions and over 100 receiving yards in his first career game, per ESPN Stats, along with Keke Coutee (2018), Anquan Boldin (2003) and Sid Banks (1964).

Nacua’s receiving total was the most for a Rams rookie in their NFL debut — for context, Kupp had 76 yards in his receiving debut, per the team.

Among the highlights for the Utah native — Nacua prepped at Orem High — was a toe-tapping 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter, his longest reception of the game.

That reception, which came on a third-and-8 play, helped lead to Seattle’s final score of the day, a 54-yard field goal.

Nacua also had a 16-yard reception to the Seattle 1 that set up Los Angeles’ first touchdown late in the first quarter.

