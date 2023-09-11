High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 update, Sky View vaults to No. 1 in 4A, Lehi, Box Elder stay put atop 6A, 5A

Here’s a class-by-class look at the updated RPI rankings for Utah high school football after five weeks of games. Not surprisingly, there was a significant shakeup from the debut rankings that were released by the UHSAA after Week 4, with some teams moving as many as seven spots.

At the top though, only one classification had a change.

Sky View took over the top spot in 4A, jumping three spots after beating Ridgeline 23-22 in a thrilling Week 5 game that came down to the final minute.

Lehi (6A), Box Elder (5A), Richfield (3A), San Juan (2A), Duchesne (1A) and Rich (1A 8-player) all maintained the top spot in their respective classifications heading into Week 6.

Duchesne is the only team of the six No. 1s that lost in Week 5 and stayed in the top spot after losing to Enterprise, 34-28. Enterprise, meanwhile, remained in the No. 2 spot despite being the only undefeated team remaining in 1A.

The biggest jumps belonged to West, Orem and Mountain Crest, each of which jumped seven spots in their respective classifications. In 5A, West vaulted from 12th to fifth and Orem from 21st to 14th with their wins last Friday.

Mountain Crest, meanwhile, jumped from No. 11 to No. 4 by beating previous 4A No. 1 Green Canyon.

Here’s a look at each classification, noting the change from Week 4 to Week 5:

Class 6A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.813 1.000 0.667 0.632 5-0 0 2 American Fork 0.746 1.000 0.500 0.708 5-0 1 3 Corner Cyn 0.697 0.800 0.600 0.673 4-1 3 4 Mtn. Ridge 0.691 1.000 0.375 0.725 4-0 1 5 Skyridge 0.675 1.000 0.333 0.754 5-0 -1 6 Pl. Grove 0.648 1.000 0.300 0.625 5-0 2 7 Syracuse 0.644 0.800 0.500 0.593 4-1 -5 8 Davis 0.584 0.800 0.350 0.660 4-1 -1 9 Lone Peak 0.555 0.400 0.700 0.595 2-3 4 10 Herriman 0.548 0.600 0.500 0.533 3-2 -1 11 Bingham 0.521 0.200 0.850 0.487 1-4 0 12 Copper Hills 0.516 0.800 0.233 0.511 4-1 -2 13 Weber 0.432 0.400 0.450 0.497 2-3 2 14 Fremont 0.431 0.200 0.650 0.485 1-4 2 15 Riverton 0.414 0.000 0.813 0.483 0-4 -3 16 Farmington 0.377 0.000 0.750 0.396 0-4 1 17 Westlake 0.354 0.200 0.500 0.393 1-4 -3 18 Layton 0.313 0.000 0.625 0.313 0-4 0

Class 5A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Box Elder 0.798 1.000 0.650 0.557 5-0 0 2 Timpview 0.654 0.600 0.733 0.537 3-2 1 3 Brighton 0.645 0.800 0.500 0.603 4-1 -1 4 Maple Mountain 0.613 0.600 0.650 0.507 3-2 3 5 West 0.600 0.500 0.729 0.471 2-2 7 6 Hunter 0.588 0.750 0.438 0.538 3-1 -1 7 West Jordan 0.577 0.400 0.800 0.372 2-3 1 8 Roy 0.575 0.600 0.550 0.577 3-2 1 9 Bonneville 0.566 0.600 0.550 0.480 3-2 1 10 Springville 0.552 0.600 0.500 0.567 3-2 -6 11 East 0.548 0.500 0.625 0.421 2-2 -5 12 Olympus 0.487 0.400 0.567 0.516 2-3 4 13 Highland 0.482 0.600 0.350 0.545 3-2 2 14 Orem 0.478 0.400 0.533 0.582 2-3 7 15 Alta 0.476 0.600 0.317 0.638 3-2 -4 16 Woods Cross 0.468 0.600 0.300 0.627 3-2 3 17 Northridge 0.459 0.600 0.300 0.542 3-2 5 18 Granger 0.446 0.400 0.500 0.410 2-3 -5 19 Cedar Valley 0.443 0.400 0.467 0.525 2-3 -5 20 Kearns 0.429 0.200 0.650 0.460 1-4 -2 21 Wasatch 0.419 0.200 0.633 0.435 1-4 -1 22 Bountiful 0.389 0.400 0.350 0.513 2-3 -5 23 Clearfield 0.322 0.000 0.633 0.374 0-5 2 24 Viewmont 0.314 0.400 0.200 0.440 2-3 -1 25 Cyprus 0.310 0.200 0.400 0.397 1-4 1 26 Taylorsville 0.289 0.000 0.550 0.410 0-5 -2 27 Skyline 0.263 0.000 0.500 0.377 0-5 0

Class 4A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Sky View 0.760 1.000 0.550 0.627 5-0 3 2 Green Cyn 0.732 0.800 0.700 0.568 4-1 -1 3 Ridgeline 0.689 0.800 0.600 0.589 4-1 -1 4 Mtn. Crest 0.678 0.600 0.783 0.559 3-2 7 5 Park City 0.666 1.000 0.350 0.587 5-0 -2 6 Snow Cyn 0.665 0.800 0.550 0.577 4-1 -1 7 Provo 0.622 0.600 0.650 0.590 3-2 -1 8 Crimson Clfs 0.614 0.800 0.400 0.737 4-1 1 9 Timpanogos 0.607 0.800 0.467 0.365 4-1 -2 10 Desert Hills 0.577 0.400 0.783 0.441 2-3 0 11 Stansbury 0.576 0.600 0.567 0.505 3-2 -3 12 Salem Hills 0.571 0.600 0.550 0.530 3-2 1 13 Bear River 0.546 0.600 0.500 0.513 3-2 1 14 Cedar 0.521 0.200 0.850 0.480 1-4 -2 15 Pine View 0.518 0.600 0.450 0.453 3-2 1 16 Spanish Fork 0.481 0.600 0.350 0.530 3-2 2 17 Dixie 0.470 0.200 0.750 0.422 1-4 0 18 Payson 0.461 0.400 0.500 0.557 2-3 -3 19 Logan 0.408 0.400 0.400 0.478 2-3 0 20 Hillcrest 0.356 0.200 0.500 0.407 1-4 2 21 Uintah 0.340 0.200 0.450 0.473 1-4 2 22 Mtn. View 0.336 0.200 0.450 0.437 1-4 -1 23 Jordan 0.333 0.250 0.375 0.521 1-3 -3 24 Hurricane 0.324 0.200 0.383 0.618 1-4 0 25 Murray 0.296 0.000 0.583 0.339 0-5 0 26 Tooele 0.244 0.200 0.250 0.413 1-4 1 27 Cottonwood 0.180 0.000 0.300 0.447 0-5 -1

Class 3A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Richfield 0.792 1.000 0.633 0.573 5-0 0 2 Canyon View 0.709 1.000 0.450 0.567 5-0 0 3 Manti 0.626 0.800 0.467 0.558 4-1 0 4 Ben Lomond 0.578 0.600 0.583 0.450 3-2 2 5 Morgan 0.551 0.400 0.700 0.560 2-3 0 6 Ogden 0.515 0.600 0.417 0.578 3-2 -2 7 Juab 0.502 0.600 0.367 0.667 3-2 1 8 Grantsville 0.498 0.400 0.600 0.480 2-3 -1 9 Union 0.383 0.250 0.500 0.450 1-3 0 10 Juan Diego 0.319 0.000 0.625 0.375 0-4 2 11 No. Sanpete 0.294 0.200 0.350 0.463 1-4 -1 12 Carbon 0.292 0.200 0.350 0.447 1-4 -1

Class 2A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.651 1.000 0.283 0.732 5-0 0 2 So. Summit 0.638 0.600 0.733 0.380 3-2 6 3 Prov. Hall 0.577 0.800 0.350 0.597 4-1 0 4 Lay. Christian 0.572 0.250 0.938 0.379 1-3 0 5 Emery 0.546 0.600 0.517 0.437 3-2 0 6 Summit Acad 0.543 0.600 0.500 0.477 3-2 0 7 Judge 0.542 0.250 0.875 0.354 1-3 -5 8 Delta 0.434 0.600 0.250 0.510 3-2 -1 9 So. Sevier 0.379 0.200 0.550 0.413 1-4 1 10 ALA 0.353 0.200 0.500 0.377 1-4 -1 11 Grand 0.267 0.200 0.300 0.416 1-4 0

Class 1A Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Duchesne 0.768 0.800 0.800 0.477 4-1 0 2 Enterprise 0.748 1.000 0.517 0.658 5-0 0 3 Beaver 0.689 0.800 0.567 0.744 4-1 1 4 Kanab 0.688 0.800 0.600 0.578 4-1 -1 5 No. Summit 0.552 0.800 0.300 0.573 4-1 2 6 Millard 0.519 0.400 0.650 0.463 2-3 -1 7 Gunnison 0.500 0.800 0.200 0.495 4-1 -1 8 Milford 0.456 0.400 0.533 0.358 2-3 0 9 No. Sevier 0.384 0.200 0.550 0.463 1-4 0 10 Parowan 0.280 0.000 0.550 0.320 0-5 0