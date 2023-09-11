Recently discovered comet with a 400-year orbit will be visible this week. Here’s how to see it

This week, an astronomical phenomenon that hasn’t been visible since the 17th century and won’t be seen again for another 400 years will pass through the night sky.

Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered last month, will be closest to Earth on Tuesday, meaning it may be possible to view with the naked eye.

The comet is on a 434-year orbit, so your chance to see this green comet for yourself will be within the next few days before it disappears for another four centuries.

When will Comet Nishimura be visible?

Comet Nishimura is already visible from Earth, but the best dates to see it will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

The comet will reach the point in its orbit closest to Earth on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Sweeping within 78 million miles of Earth, the comet will be brighter as it gets closer to Earth.

The comet will be at “peak brightness” on Sept. 17, Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland, told The Washington Post. The comet will be closest to the sun on that date.

How to see Comet Nishimura

The best way to view Comet Nishimura is with a telescope. However, as the comet swings closer to Earth, it may be bright enough to be visible with binoculars, or even with the naked eye.

Dr. Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, told CNN that if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, the best way to look for the comet is to find a ”clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight.”

Photos of Comet Nishimura

Photographers have already began to capture amazing photos of Comet Nishimura on its trajectory.

Astrophotographer Sebastian Voltmer captured an image of the comet in the night sky over Germany.

Photographer Nick Bull posted a photo on social media of Comet Nishimura passing over Stonehenge in England.

Meanwhile, another photographer, Bray Falls, captured a stunning photo of the comet over Goblin Valley State Park in southern Utah.