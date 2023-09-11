Little Debbie releases limited-edition ice cream flavors inspired by popular snacks

Little Debbie is expanding into ice cream territory. The beloved snack food brand released several new seasonal-themed ice cream flavors inspired by its popular cake snacks.

Teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream, Little Debbie recently released four limited-edition ice cream flavors, which are being sold exclusively at Walmart.

Some of the popular snack-inspired flavors include, per Southern Living:



Apple Fruit Pies: A cinnamon-vanilla ice cream base with swirls of apple pie filling and pie crumbs.

A cinnamon-vanilla ice cream base with swirls of apple pie filling and pie crumbs. Chocolate Chip Creme Pie: A vanilla ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookie bits.

A vanilla ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookie bits. Turtle Brownies: A brownie batter flavored ice cream filled with brownie dough, crumbles of peanuts and a caramel swirl.

A brownie batter flavored ice cream filled with brownie dough, crumbles of peanuts and a caramel swirl. Pumpkin Delights: A pumpkin-flavored ice cream base with a spiced cookie swirl.

“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” Rob Heider, Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, per People.

“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients.”

Little Debbie began collaborating with Hudsonville Ice Cream in November 2021, and they have continued to expand their partnership with new Little Debbie inspired flavors nearly every season.

In addition to seasonal flavors, there are seven Little Debbie and Hudsonville core ice cream flavors available year round, including Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars, according to Parade.

The current seasonal flavors are available at Walmart now and while supplies last.