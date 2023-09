Honoring the first responders and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks for the 22nd time, Sandy City opened the Healing Field on Saturday with 2,977 flags carefully placed on the promenade to the south of city hall.

Volunteers showed up in droves Friday evening, according to KSL-TV, to set up the flag display that was one of the first in the nation.

The Healing Field is open through Monday, according to Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski’s Facebook page.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton visited the site Sunday and captured some of these powerful images.

Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Terrah Anderson reads the cards on the flags as she walks through the Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Addyson Silva, Thane Peck, Aubree Silva and Cary Fry walk around the Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Kris Aubrey reads one of the information cards attached to a flag at the Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rob and Henrietta Christensen walk in the Sandy 9/11 Healing Field on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News