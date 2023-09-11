Future Big 12 power rankings: Who leads the way after Week 2?

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2023 college football season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

These rankings will not include Texas and Oklahoma — who are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year — but will include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

Week 2 has come and gone for the 2023 college football season, and that puts us one step closer to a reconfigured Big 12 Conference in 2024.

For now, though, there are several teams capturing the nation’s attention early this season.

How do the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next year stack up against each other? Here’s what we’ve seen through the first two weeks of the 2023 season.

Colorado linebacker Devee Harris (33) celebrates with fans as they storm the field after game against Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

1. Colorado (2-0)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat Nebraska 36-14.

Beat Nebraska 36-14. This week: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m. (ESPN).

The Buffaloes looked much improved for a second straight week, and the coach Prime effect lifts Colorado into the No. 1 power rankings spot early in the year. Deion Sanders’ program has the eyes of the nation on it and should be unbeaten when it opens Pac-12 play at Oregon on Sept. 23.

2. Utah (2-0)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Beat Baylor 20-13.

Beat Baylor 20-13. This week: Saturday vs. Weber State, noon (Pac-12 Network).

Defense and backup QB Nate Johnson kept the Utes from falling on the road, as Utah rallied with 17 straight points to overcome a 13-3 deficit. Utah’s offense struggled in its second straight game without Cam Rising, but Johnson led an excellent game-tying drive and looks capable to lead the Utes until Rising’s return. Utah opens Pac-12 play Sept. 23 against UCLA after the in-state game against Weber State.

3. Kansas State (2-0)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Beat Troy 42-13.

Beat Troy 42-13. This week: Saturday at Missouri, 10 a.m. (SEC Network).

The Wildcats kept rolling with a victory over the Trojans, where Will Howard threw three touchdowns and scored twice on the ground. The biggest nonconference challenge is next, as Kansas State travels to unbeaten Missouri, who held off Middle Tennessee last week.

4. Kansas (2-0)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat Illinois 34-23.

Beat Illinois 34-23. This week: Saturday at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

Jayhawks quarterback Jadon Daniels made his season debut in the impressive win over Illinois, and Kansas is off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season — the first time that has happened since 2008-09. With winless Nevada up next, Kansas should enter Big 12 play against BYU on Sept. 23 undefeated.

5. Cincinnati (2-0)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Pittsburgh 27-21.

Beat Pittsburgh 27-21. This week: Saturday vs. Miami, Ohio, 5 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Bearcats are off to a strong start in their Big 12 era, and that included an impressive win at Pittsburgh. Cincinnati built a 27-7 lead before two Panthers touchdowns early in the fourth quarter made it a one-score game, though the Bearcats held on.

6. UCF (2-0)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Beat Boise State 18-16.

Beat Boise State 18-16. This week: Saturday vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Knights earned a hard-fought victory at notoriously difficult Boise State, rallying for a Colton Boomer 40-yard field goal as time expired after the Broncos took the lead with 1:49 to play. UCF, though, will be without quarterback John Rhys Plumee for a few weeks with a leg injury, per ESPN.

7. Oklahoma State (2-0)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat Arizona State 27-15.

Beat Arizona State 27-15. This week: Saturday vs. South Alabama, 5 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Cowboys followed up a lethargic Week 1 win over an FCS opponent with an impressive Power Five road win in Tempe. Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half and now has South Alabama of the Sun Belt Conference coming to town.

8. Arizona (1-1)

Poll movement: Fell three spots.

Fell three spots. Last week: Lost to Mississippi State 31-24.

Lost to Mississippi State 31-24. This week: Saturday vs. UTEP, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

The Wildcats were dealt a hard-fought loss in SEC country, though Arizona forced overtime against the Bulldogs. The Wildcats, though, couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a crushing loss. Arizona wraps up nonconference play by hosting 1-2 UTEP.

9. TCU (1-1)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Beat Nicholls State 41-6.

Beat Nicholls State 41-6. This week: Saturday at Houston, 6 p.m. (Fox).

The Horned Frogs had a nice rebound win over a lower-division opponent after their back-and-forth loss to Colorado in Week 1. TCU gets into conference play this week, facing Big 12 newcomer Houston on the road with a chance to continue building momentum.

10. Iowa State (1-1)

Poll movement: Fell two spots.

Fell two spots. Last week: Lost to Iowa 20-13.

Lost to Iowa 20-13. This week: Saturday at Ohio, 10 a.m. (ESPNU).

While the Cyclones lost to their rivals — Iowa entered the top-25 rankings after the win — by just a touchdown, Iowa State didn’t put together a long scoring drive until the game’s final minutes and trailed 20-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Iowa State is a slight favorite at Ohio to end nonconference play.

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) celebrates his touchdown during game against Southern Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

11. BYU (2-0)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Beat Southern Utah 41-16.

Beat Southern Utah 41-16. This week: Saturday at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Given the opponents, it was expected that the Cougars would start the season with two wins, and BYU looked improved overall in Week 2 against the T-Birds. Things are about to get significantly tougher, though, beginning with a trip to Arkansas ahead of the Cougars’ nine-game Big 12 slate.

12. Arizona State (1-1)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Lost to Oklahoma State 27-15.

Lost to Oklahoma State 27-15. This week: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

The Sun Devils’ climb in the power rankings was more due to results around them and less on ASU’s performance last week, when it held a halftime lead against Oklahoma State but was outscored 17-0 in the second half. Arizona State now faces a 2-0 Fresno State team that had to escape against Eastern Washington last week.

13. West Virginia (1-1)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Duquesne 56-17.

Beat Duquesne 56-17. This week: Saturday vs. Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m. (ABC).

The Mountaineers had a nice bounceback win over an FCS opponent after losing to top-10 Penn State convincingly in Week 1. Can West Virginia top Pittsburgh this week and head into conference play with a winning record?

14. Texas Tech (0-2)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to No. 13 Oregon 38-30.

Lost to No. 13 Oregon 38-30. This week: Saturday vs. Tarleton State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Red Raiders showed improvement over their shocking Week 1 loss at Wyoming, but again, Texas Tech blew a big lead and was outscored 20-3 in the fourth quarter. There are some positives to take away as the Red Raiders head into Week 3, where it hosts FCS opponent Tarleton State.

15. Houston (1-1)

Poll movement: Fell five spots.

Fell five spots. Last week: Lost to Rice 43-41.

Lost to Rice 43-41. This week: Saturday vs. TCU, 6 p.m. (Fox).

It wasn’t just that the Cougars lost, it’s how they lost: Houston fell behind Rice 28-0, only to rally with 28 straight points and force overtime before losing in double OT when a two-point conversion failed. Now, the Cougars face a significant challenge in hosting TCU in their Big 12 opener.

16. Baylor (0-2)

Poll movement: Fell one spot.

Fell one spot. Last week: Lost to No. 12 Utah 20-13.

Lost to No. 12 Utah 20-13. This week: Saturday vs. Long Island, 10 a.m. (ESPN+).

The Bears had a chance to knock off a top-15 team last Saturday, but Baylor couldn’t hold onto a 13-3 lead and instead have now lost six straight games dating back to last season. Baylor’s losing streak should end with FCS opponent Long Island next coming to town.