Which states are the most vaccinated?

The World Health Organization estimates that getting immunized through vaccines saves around 4-5 million people in all age groups each year. Vaccines reduce the risk of illness by strengthening the immune system from falling to infection.

The United Kingdom National Health Service coined vaccines as “the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases.” Women tend to get fully vaccinated and stay up-to-date on vaccines more often than men, per USA Facts. Adding that as of May 2023, 70% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Infectious disease is less common as the U.S. is the healthiest it has ever been, and vaccines have never been safer for people to use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, people choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated as well as their children for certain diseases. On Monday, Wallet Hub released a list of which states in 2023 vaccine the most.

Top 10 states that vaccinate

1.Massachusetts.

2. Rhode Island.

3. Iowa.

4. Vermont.

5. Connecticut.

6. Washington.

7. North Dakota.

8. Wisconsin.

9. New Hampshire.

10. Colorado.

Vaccination rate for ages 6 months to 17 years

Highest:

1. Massachusetts.

2. Connecticut.

3. Rhode Island.

4. Maryland.

5. District of Columbia.

Lowest:

47. West Virginia.

48. Oklahoma.

49. Nevada.

50. Mississippi.

51. Wyoming.