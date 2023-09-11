Zach Wilson enters game for injured Aaron Rodgers in Jets’ opener

It only took four offensive snaps for Zach Wilson to replace Aaron Rodgers during the four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s first game with the New York Jets.

Rodgers was injured on the Jets’ first drive of their Monday Night Football season opener against the Buffalo Bills, taking a 10-yard sack.

The Jets originally announced that Rodgers injured his ankle and was questionable to return. Midway through the second quarter, the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game, though x-rays were negative.

Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

It’s been a rough go for the Jets offensively in the first half, as New York trails Buffalo 13-3 at halftime.

On the Jets’ fourth offensive series, the Bills’ Matt Milano intercepted a Wilson pass near midfield where the quarterback failed to look off the linebacker when he was trying to connect with wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Wilson completed 5 of 8 passes for 41 yards in the first half and led a field goal-scoring drive that was primarily sparked by an 83-yard run from second-year running back Breece Hall.

New York has converted just 1 of 4 third downs with Wilson at the helm.

Following the sack where he went down, Rodgers immediately headed to the blue medical tent, as seen on the ESPN broadcast, then was moved to a medical cart soon thereafter. Rodgers was later seen walking with a clear limp as he headed to the locker room, per the ESPN broadcast.

Wilson was the team’s starting quarterback for much of the previous two seasons after New York selected the former BYU and Corner Canyon quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Wilson struggled mightily, though, particularly last year, and the Jets brought in the veteran Rodgers this season via trade after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The elder Rodgers has embraced being a mentor to Wilson as he tries to shake off the struggles of his early career.

“I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it,” Rodgers said of Wilson during training camp, per NBC Sports.

“I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better.”

This story will be updated.