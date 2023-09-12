High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Northridge knocks off Clearfield in Region 5, Lone Peak rolls on in Region 3

After giving up an early goal to Herriman, Riverton fought back to tie the game on a shot from Xoie Warner. The game remained tied through regulation, and continued deadlocked until Alli Sorenson’s shot found the back of the net in overtime.

“It was a good win for us. Herriman is always a tough game. We’ve struggled to score goals and battled to put two in after going down early in the first half,” said Riverton coach Paul Moizer.

With Riverton’s win, it improves to 4-3 in region play and sets up a matchup with Corner Canyon on Thursday. Moizer said of his team after the win, “My girls played hard and moved the ball well. I was really proud of their effort today.”

Region 3 leader Lone Peak continued its impressive play this year with a 2-0 shutout victory over rival American Fork. It currently leads the region with a 6-0 record, and relied on multiple contributors today to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Eliza Collings recorded her state-leading ninth shutout of the year in the win.

“A win in region is always a good win, no matter who it is, but especially against your cross town rival. American Fork is a good solid team this year and we were able to gut a tough win out today against them, by being selfless and finishing the chances we had,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley.

Lone Peak looks to continue its perfect Region 3 play in a matchup against second-place Skyridge on Thursday.

A battle of Region 4 foes, West Jordan and Hunter became a stout defensive battle in the second half after threecombined goals in the first half. West Jordan’s Lexie Nelson scored her ninth goal of the season en route to a victory over Hunter.

The tough defense and resilience from the Jaguars in the second half gave them a win that could prove vital heading into the final few weeks of the season.

In a critical Region 5 matchup, Northridge secured the narrow win over Clearfield. The win moved Northridge into a third-place tie with Box Elder with a 7-3 record in region play. The game was tied going into half, but Carson Reiva was able to put the ball into the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the second half.

“Many people are going to want to call our win against Clearfield an upset but it was an upset when they beat us the first time. We were missing a few players the first time but with a full team of girls committed to a system that requires a little more from everyone we were able to frustrate Clearfield’s game plan,” said Northridge coach Thomas Zarate. “We’ve set up our team to get the most out of each girl. Collectively all my girls are giving me exactly what I’m asking from each one and that’s why we are playing so well right now.”

In a battle of teams with 5-2 records in region play, Manti claimed the victory and moved into second place in Region 12

The game was scoreless at halftime, then both teams found the back of the net in the second half. The game went into overtime deadlocked at 1-1 until Manti’s Carlie Thompson scored her second goal of the season to secure the win for the home team. This victory improves Manti’s region record to 6-2.

