Watch Cosmo’s latest stunt — and 3 classics from the BYU mascot

Cosmo is a man of many talents. The BYU cougar mascot has captured attention from BYU fans and haters alike for his show-stopping antics. With impressive basketball-dunking abilities, unmatched dance moves and an appetite for risk, Cosmo has earned a national reputation for taking his mascot duties to the next level.

At BYU’s second home game of the season, Cosmo flexed his mascot skills — and muscles.

During Saturday’s victory over Southern Utah, the BYU mascot performed textbook push-ups atop vertically stacked dumbells as a large tractor tire was placed on his back. He completed five push-ups with ease.

“Is @byu_cosmo putting all mascots on notice?” the Big 12 Conference shared on X. “We see you Cosmo.”

Is @byu_cosmo putting all mascots on notice? 😳😳💪💪



We see you Cosmo❕



| 📺 ESPN+ @BYUfootball |

pic.twitter.com/x5ogc7JghS — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 9, 2023

Cosmo fans went wild over the impressive display — prompting viewers to call him the “Nation’s best mascot, hands down” and a “Insane athlete,” per X.

“LITERALLY NO OTHER MASCOT IN THE NATION holds a CANDLE TO COSMO #RARARARARA,” another fan responded to the clip via X.

“Can he play the o-line?” one fan joked on X.

With every new season, Cosmo dazzles fans and exceeds mascot expectations with creative showmanship. Although many men (and a few women) have donned the Cosmo suit, the mascot never fails to set himself apart from competitors.

Here are three more Cosmo displays that have made him a fan favorite.

1. Cosmo’s viral dance with the Cougarettes

During BYU’s football game against Boise State in 2017, Cosmo showcased his impressive dance moves during a halftime show with the Cougarettes. The performance went viral and NBC Sports dubbed 2017-2018 the “Year of the Mascot” in part due to Cosmo’s influence, as reported by the Deseret News.

As Cosmo continued to go viral, he even caught the attention of popstar Jordin Sparks, who suggested NFL cheerleaders follow suit with a “fun and current” performance.

2. When Cosmo went skydiving

Cosmo doesn’t shy away from risk. In 2009, he jumped out of an airplane, as reported by the Deseret News.

He didn’t stop there. In 2022, the mascot entered LaVell Edwards Stadium by parachute, per KSL.

Players were delighted to see the cougar make his grand entrance.

“That was pretty impressive. It was an awesome reveal today,” BYU assistant Fesi Sitake told KSL Sports about Cosmo’s parachuting display. “Really cool scenery today and a moment for our guys to kind of look up and see Cosmo skydiving into LaVell Edwards Stadium. I don’t think many players across the country can say they’ve seen their mascot skydive right onto the field. So a pretty cool moment.”

3. Cosmo’s endless wardrobe

Most mascots coordinate their look to whichever sport they are supporting. At baseball games, Cosmo wears a baseball uniform; at basketball games, a basketball uniform ... and so on. But the BYU mascot has a seemingly endless wardrobe filled with costumes to match any given situation.

On the first day of school, Cosmo rocked a suit and tie — a Marriott School of Business first day of school tradition. He’s got a pair of hip Cosmo-inspired Nike Air Force 1’s, a Star Wars jedi getup and an 80’s track suit (for doing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance).

Oh, and he also has a fur-lined jacket and jeans for long motorcycle rides through Provo canyon.

When it comes to wardrobe, Cosmo dresses to impress.