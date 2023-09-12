Sites revealed for 2 temples in Nigeria, and a peek at the Kona Hawaii Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the sites for two new temples in Nigeria and an artist’s rendering of the renovated Kona Hawaii Temple.

Lagos Nigeria Temple

Nigeria is the most populated country in West Africa, and home to four temples and 220,000 Latter-day Saints, the church reported.

First announced in October 2018, the Lagos Nigeria Temple site location was announced by the first presidency this week.

Where will the Lagos Nigeria Temple be built?

A one-story temple will be built on a 2.7-acre plot at the intersection of Rumens Road and Boudillion Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, along with an arrival center and patron housing. The temple is expected to be close to 20,000 square feet.

Benin City Nigeria Temple

The Benin City Nigeria Temple, located to the northeast of the Lagos Nigeria Temple, will be closer to 40,000 square feet, the church announced.

Located at 16 Commercial Avenue, Benin City, Nigeria, the temple will be a two-story structure and be built with an arrival center and patron housing on 2.17 acres.

Kona Hawaii Temple

The church released the first look at the Kona Hawaii Temple which is set to undergo a remodel starting at the end of the month.

Originally dedicated on Jan. 23, 2000, the Kona Hawaii Temple was one of close to 20 temples in various stages of construction in the world, the church reported.

What will the new Kona Hawaii Temple look like?

An artist’s rendering of the remodeled Kona Hawaii Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new temple facade is a little more box-shaped than its predecessor, but will still showcase two staircases in the front.

The front of the Kona Hawaii Temple, dedicated in January in 2000. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When will the Kona Hawaii Temple close for renovations?

The church announced that the temple will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 to begin the remodel which is expected to last two years.