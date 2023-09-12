Apple unveils new iPhone 15 — here’s everything you need to know

Apple announced its newest slate of products, including the new iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch, during its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday.

The company’s newest phones include the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple also announced its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max’s new features, according to Apple’s press release, include:



Action button to replace ringer switch.

Roadside Assistance via satellite.

NameDrop to share contact information.

Advanced camera system.

Among the notable changes to the new products is a new charging port. Apple has replaced its signature Lightning charging port with a standard USB-C port.

Why did Apple switch to USB-C?

The switch comes after the European Union passed its common charger law in October 2022, which made it mandatory for electronic products such as phones, tablets and headphones to have USB-C charging ports.

“We all have at least three mobile phone chargers at home. Looking for the right charger, either at home or at work, can be quite annoying. On top of this, these chargers amount to 11.000 tonnes of e-waste every year. Having a charger that fits multiple devices will save money and time and also helps us reduce electronic waste,” Jozef Síkela, the Czech Republic’s minister for industry and trade, said, per the EU’s press release last year.

Samsung, Google and Motorola’s phones all have USB-C charging ports, and now charging cables can be shared between consumers with those phones and consumers with iPhones.

When can the iPhone 15s and the Apple Watch Series 9 be purchased?

In the U.S., each of the new iPhones will be available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 15. The products will be available on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be ordered starting Tuesday, but the Ultra 2 will not be available until Sept. 22.

How much do the new Apple products cost?

The new products start at the following prices:



iPhone 15: $799.

iPhone 15 Plus: $899.

iPhone 15 Pro: $999.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399.

Apple Watch Series 9 SE: $249.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799.

How is X reacting to the new iPhone 15?

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, don’t seem to be too impressed with the new iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook after repacking IPhone 14 Pro with USB-C, Action button for mute, standby mode and new titanium color as IPhone 15 Pro and selling to the apple fans as the Best & most powerful iPhone ever!#AppleEvent #iPhone15Pro pic.twitter.com/sMq1GcHzlB — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 12, 2023

Apple after selling the same iPhone to the apple users for the 5th time in a row #AppleEvent #iPhone15Pro pic.twitter.com/FEKzKbDJbX — H.M 🤎👜 (@TAYXLANAA) September 12, 2023

Apple after making older iPhones lag so people buy the iPhone 15 series #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JTHGBGsDkV — Danny (@dannywontmiss) September 12, 2023