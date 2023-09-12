New York Jets coach Robert Saleh’s worst fears for Aaron Rodgers’ injury were confirmed on Tuesday, as multiple NFL news outlets reported an MRI revealed the veteran quarterback has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Rodgers, who the Jets traded for this offseason, played just four snaps in New York’s season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He left the game after being sacked by the Bills’ Leonard Floyd and was replaced by embattled former Jets starter Zach Wilson.

An MRI confirmed the #Jets’ fears: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon Monday night, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1QSpMzd2lC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2023

What does it mean for Aaron Rodgers?

After the 39-year-old Rodgers was sent to New York after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he reworked his contract that works out basically to a three-year, $112.5 million deal with $75 million in fully guaranteed money in 2023 and 2024, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Considering his age, what does the injury mean for his future?

SNY’s Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets, speculated that it could put his football career moving forward in serious doubt.

“I think that’s seriously in doubt. The rehab for an achilles is grueling. Seldom are those who return from it ever the same. Is that something Rodgers wants to put himself through at 40?” Hughes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There’s always been a tag when he talked about playing multiple years with the Jets — ‘health.’ Rodgers always said that at the end of every remark on his future. This is a major blow to the health.”

What does it mean for Zach Wilson?

The plan going into 2023 for Wilson was to sit behind Rodgers and learn — a reset period, as Jets coach Robert Saleh called it for the third-year quarterback before the team brought in Rodgers.

Wilson entered the league two years ago as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and immediately became the franchise’s starting quarterback. He struggled during the past two seasons, particularly last year, when Wilson was benched twice.

After entering the game for Rodgers on Monday, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Jets trailed Buffalo 13-3 at halftime after Wilson’s second-quarter interception — when he failed to look off the linebacker and it resulted in an easy pick for the Bills’ Matt Milano — led to a Buffalo field goal.

Wilson was sacked twice as New York struggled for much of the night to get things going offensively, though the Jets scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 13-13.

Wilson capped the eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, where the wide receiver tipped the pass to himself in tight coverage before reeling it in for the touchdown as he fell down. Zach Wilson converted two third downs on the drive through the air.

Will the Jets add another quarterback?

At this point, Wilson and Rodgers are the only two quarterbacks on New York’s active roster, while fifth-year pro Tim Boyle is on the team’s practice squad.

It’s expected that the team will add another quarterback to the group, though it’s unclear at this point what direction the Jets will take.

Former New York quarterback Joe Flacco is currently a free agent and hasn’t officially retired; the same goes for veteran Matt Ryan. Among younger options, Carson Wentz is also a free agent.

This story will be updated.