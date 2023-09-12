Residents remember 9/11 at assisted living facility

At work listening to the radio.

The residents at Copper Creek Assisted Living in South Jordan remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Monday by planting flags in front of where they live and sharing where they were the moment they found out the first World Trade Center tower was hit.

The Copper Creek residents are on their third year of this tradition. Due to lack of mobility for many of the residents, walking through the Healing Fields in Sandy just wasn't a possibility — leading to the suggestion of a retired U.S. Navy master chief petty officer, who has since passed away, to line the front lawn with American flags.

"It's important to let our seniors express themselves and be empowered," said Kari Daugherty, life engagement director at Copper Creek. "They are just so patriotic."

Residents lined up outside the facility, waiting to be handed a small American flag by the staff. One by one, the residents were led to the lawn to push the flag into the grass as they shared where they were on that fateful day 22 years ago.

Gabryel Souto Correia helps take Joan Christensen to place a flag at a 9/11 memorial tribute at Copper Creek Senior Living in South Jordan on Monday. Every resident was invited to put up a flag and share with caretakers where they were on 9/11. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Daugherty said there are 18 veterans living at Copper Creek. One of the residents was a flight attendant in New York on 9/11.

One of the veterans, 80-year-old Dick Humphries, reflected on his time in the Navy during the Cuban missile crisis before flashing forward to his thoughts on the events of 9/11.

"My thought of the whole thing was, 'How could they do this?' To any veteran, it really bothers you when something like that happens," Humphries said.

Daugherty said the event was a great opportunity to hear the older adults' stories and help them honor their country.