Sens. Mike Lee, Mitt Romney respond to House impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Utah’s Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, expressed support for the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Tuesday.

In a statement provided to the Deseret News, Lee said, “Impeachment authority should not be taken lightly. It is a constitutional responsibility of Congress when a federal official has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. I commend Speaker McCarthy’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry for President Biden.

“The allegations of corruption are disturbing to all Americans and necessitate this course of action. The American people have a right to know the facts and deserve a comprehensive and thorough process to uncover them.”

Romney spoke to reporters in the halls of the Capitol shortly after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House would open an inquiry into Biden’s possible involvement with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate,” said Romney.

Romney pointed out an inquiry is “very different” from an impeachment vote, and said at this point there has been no allegation of a “high crime or misdemeanor” — the standard required in the Constitution for removing a president from office.

“Inquiring is something the president and the White House could have avoided, but they’ve been pretty quiet,” he said.

Romney said Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings were “ugly,” and criticized the White House for inviting him to a state dinner and for not “indicating what it is the president knew.”