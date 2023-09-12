BYU alums earn 40K by winning University Cup at Sand Hollow

Carson Lundell and David Timmons, two stars on last year’s BYU golf team, fired a pair of 5-under par 67s to lead a team comprised of former Cougars to win the annual University Cup at Sand Hollow Resort on Tuesday.

The team won a check for $40,000 for the BYU golf program.

The BYU team, comprised of Lundell, Timmons, Nick Killpack (68), Elijay Turner (68), Nick Becker (71), Ron Davis (73), and Clay Ogden (71) finished 19-under par to take a 7-shot advantage over University of Utah alumn in at 12-under par.

The Utah team was comprised of two former Utah State Amateur champions and a Utah Open champion with Blake Tomlinson (68), Mitchell Schow (68), Jordan Costello (69), Garett Clegg (71), John Wright (72), and Chad Pettingill (79).

“Lundell and Timmons were key players on our team a year ago and it was nice to see six of our former players shoot under par,” said BYU’s head coach Bruce Brockbank. “It was fun. When I got an assignment from my boss to come support the event I started calling guys on the team and it was nice to hear ‘Yes, we’ll do it.’ Whenever you see that commitment from guys who are working, trying to play and they come and show up to represent and play well, it’s fun.

“I didn’t know they were playing this well, but that’s great golf out there to have six guys go out and shoot under par. To have Carson and David come made a huge difference. It’s almost like a big reunion of our team and we need to look at supporting the event.”

BYU’s team score was 341, followed by Utah’s 348, Utah Tech’s 359, Weber State 363, SUU at 377 and Utah State in at 386. Aggie All-American and PGA Tour veteran Jay Don Blake withdrew.

The University Cup, a dream of former SUU golfer and chairman Rhett Long, seeks to create a competition between the college programs in the state to raise money for the sport. Since its inception, it has included both current and past players, some of whom are professional players.

Weber State, Utah State, SUU and Utah Tech fielded teams at the event Tuesday, a part of Golf Week at Sand Hollow Resort. Other competitions include the annual Friendship Cup featuring a team from Utah against visitors from Scotland, and a Charity Cup fundraiser on Wednesday where 20-man teams will play in a Ryder Cup format competition representing the Utah Jazz, Las Vegas Raiders, BYU and Utah. Players from Scotland will be drafted to be part of each team.