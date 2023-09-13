Sen. Mitt Romney announces he won’t run for second term

This story will be updated.

Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not run for a second term on Wednesday.

He released a public statement that read in part, “While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025 … I will advance our state’s numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor.”

“It is a profound honor to serve Utah and the nation, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so,” he said.

Romney’s time in the Senate will cap 30-years of engagement in public service that began in 1994 when he first ran for Senate in Massachusetts against Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy. Following his father George Romney’s footsteps into politics, Romney served as governor of Massachusetts, ran for president twice and helped turn around the scandal-ridden 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

In his five years in the Senate, Romney, 76, has played the role of senior statesman within the GOP, but has not shied from criticizing his own party. His biggest legislative achievements – including taking a leadership role on the infrastructure bill and securing religious freedom protections in the Respect for Marriage Act – have come from working across the aisle with fellow moderates.

Though conservative Republicans in Utah booed Romney in 2021 after his first impeachment vote against Trump, and some have suggested Romney would struggle in a Republican primary, a recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Romney ahead of potential Republican opponents. And the poll, fielded in August, found that, overall, 54% of Utahns still approve of Romney’s performance.

For months, speculation has built around whether Romney would run for reelection. He told the Deseret News last month he would run only if he felt he could be “productive.”

“What I’m trying to do is to decide whether I can get some things done that I care about. In other terms, how productive can I be?” he said. “Because our state deserves someone who can actually get things done, work across the aisle if need be to accomplish things, and I’m getting a sense of whether that’s going to be something that I can do in another term.”

Romney’s time in the Senate has been marked on the one hand by conesus building and on the other with intra-party criticism of former President Donald Trump, beginning with his famous 2016 speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, in which he called Trump a “phony” and a “fraid. In the Senate, he was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump after both his impeachment hearings.

But Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politic, said Romney was increasingly taking on the role of consensus builder within the GOP, as he’s worked to get bipartisan legislation passed.

“One of the unique aspects of Sen. Romney, whether voters support him or not, is that he has a platform that gets immediate attention nationwide. When he makes a comment, people talk about it, the press report on it, presidents respond to it. He has made himself relevant on the national stage,” Perry said.

After losing to Kennedy in his 1994 race, Romney reentered the private sector, only to have local business leaders ask him to move to Utah to take the helm at the Salt Lake City-Utah Olympic Committee.

Though initially hesitant, he would eventually take the role and spend three years in Salt Lake, from 1999-2001 where he was widely credited for helping rescue the games.

Moving back to his home near Boston, Romney then ran for and won the governorship in Massachusetts, serving from 2003-2007. In 2008, he launched his first run for the presidency, eventually losing the Republican nomination to the late Sen. John McCain.

He ran again in 2012, this time captured the GOP nomination, although he eventually lost to former President Barack Obama.

Romney, along with his former running mate Paul Ryan, ran as traditional Republicans on a platform of small government, low taxes and social conservatism. Romney carried that same brand into his 2018 Senate run, even though the Republican Party had changed significantly after the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016.

Romney has at times carved out a lonely road in the Senate, especially when he bucked his party to vote to impeach Trump twice.

The first time he voted to convict, in 2020, he was the first senator in American history to cross party lines to vote to impeach a president from his own party.

At the time, he spoke about his faith while explaining the reason for his vote on the Senate floor.

“As a senator juror, I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” Romney said, with emotion in his voice.

After a pause, Romney continued, “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have every faced. I was not wrong.”

In the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol, Romney voted to convict Trump a second time.

“The president’s conduct represented an unprecedented violation of his oath in office and of the public trust,” Romney said at the time of the second Trump impeachment. “The division in America will only begin to heal in the light of this truth, a truth which must now be affirmed by each of us in this chamber.”

Romney said he still has unfinished business in the Senate.

When speaking to the Deseret News, Romney listed four things he’d like to focus on during his remaining time in office – the nation’s debt and reforming entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, two things that go hand-in-hand for Romney; developing a strategy to address China’s growing power in the world; climate change; and, helping improve the nation’s social capital, or the ties that bind us together in families and as a society.

Romney’s full statement can be read here:

You know, I enjoy my work in the Senate a good deal. The last few years have been particularly productive, as I was able to help lead and negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law, a comprehensive China strategy process, religious liberty protections, a compromise gun safety law, the Electoral Count Act reform and emergency COVID relief funding. I was also able to help secure key Utah priorities, including funding for Hill Air Force Base and its program to modernize our nuclear deterrent, as well as funding for wildfire prevention, water infrastructure, rural broadband, removal of uranium tailings from Moab, expansion and restoration of our highway and transit infrastructure, and federal studies to save the Great Salt Lake.

I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.

We face critical challenges—mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront them. On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate. On China, President Biden underinvests in the military and President Trump underinvests in our alliances. Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand. The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership.

While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor.

It is a profound honor to serve Utah and the nation, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so.

