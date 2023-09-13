Would football be safer without turf fields?

Will turf football fields soon be a thing of the past?

Calls from players and other stakeholders in the NFL to require natural grass playing surfaces are growing louder.

Lloyd Howell, executive director of the NFL Players Association, released a statement in favor of natural grass Wednesday, arguing that it has been proven to be safer than turf.

“While we know there is an investment to making this change, there is a bigger cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries,” Howell said.

Related Why Robert Saleh and the Jets are ready to roll with Zach Wilson as QB1 again

The statement comes two days after New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles during Monday Night Football, an injury that some blamed on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“Congrats (NFL). How many more players have to get hurt on artificial turf? ... I’m sick of this. Do better!” tweeted David Bakhtiari, an offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, after Rodgers went down on the field.

Bakhtiari said it’s wrong for stadiums to refuse to offer natural grass to football teams when they offer it to soccer clubs.

“You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible,” he said.

Howell also cited World Cup field plans in his statement.

“It makes no sense that stadiums can flip over to superior grass surfaces when the World Cup comes, or soccer clubs come to visit for exhibition games in the summer, but inferior artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players. This is worth the investment and simply needs to change now,” he wrote.

In response to the outcry, NFL officials have emphasized their long-term research into the safety of turf playing surfaces, arguing that the “league (has) not found a difference in the injury rate for Achilles injuries on natural grass surfaces versus synthetic,” according to The Athletic.

“Because an injury happens on a surface doesn’t mean that injury was caused by that surface,” said NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller to The Athletic.

Similarly, Jets coach Robert Saleh appeared to try to tamp down concerns about turf during a press conference after Monday’s game. He said that he sympathizes with players who are worried about field surfaces, but highlighted other factors that likely contributed to Rodgers’ injury.

“Saleh said ... that if Rodgers’ injury were non-contact, he would be more concerned about the turf at MetLife Stadium,” The Athletic reported.

