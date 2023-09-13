In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy’s is selling 1-cent cheeseburgers

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy’s is bringing back the one-cent cheeseburger deal for a week.

The celebration begins on Sept. 18 and runs through Sept. 22. Customers can purchase a one-cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase through the Wendy’s app, as reported by Chew Boom.

Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger features applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo all stacked on a junior beef patty and between a sandwich bun.

The fast-food chain offered a similar deal in May to celebrate National Hamburger Month and National Hamburger Day, per People. The deal ran for all of May.

In honor of fall, Wendy’s recently released a pumpkin spice Frosty. The iconic fall-flavored treat landed at the fast-food chain on Sept. 12. The new flavor will be available for a limited time.

To spice fall up even more, you can get Wendy’s Frostys at almost no cost. For $1, you can purchase a Wendy’s Boo! Book — similar to the Wendy’s Frosty keychain sold for $2. Every purchase of the Boo! Book comes with a coupon for five free Jr. Frostys (6 ounces), according to Wendy’s. A coupon for a $1.99 kids meal is also included with the purchase of a Boo! Book.

For coffee drinkers, a Frosty Cream Cold Brew, using the same pumpkin spice syrup found in the Frosty, will also be available on Sept. 12, according to People.

When is National Cheeseburger Day?

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18.