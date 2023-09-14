High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Sky View, Corner Canyon, Carbon prevail in key region clashes

In a pivotal Region 11 clash, Sky View (13-1) outperformed the Green Canyon Wolves (13-2) in three straight sets, securing a 3-0 victory, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.

Leading the way for the Bobcats, Ryen Smith impressed with 13 kills and a .429 hitting efficiency, along with three blocks. Brynn Hart contributed significantly with 27 assists, orchestrating the team’s offense efficiently. Koria Black showcased her defensive tenacity with five blocks, while also adding five kills to the Bobcats’ scorecard.

Makena Smart’s solid performance included five blocks and six kills.

“Our team has been focused on playing each point, and to better the ball for each other. We have some good leadership in our six seniors and they enjoy playing together. We are excited to have our setter Brynn Hart back from injury, and our middle hitter Koria Black,” said Sky View’s Sheila Sorensen.

“We have a strong attack from the outsides, Ryen Smith and Anna Reese. I think the key to our success is being able to attack from all positions. They compliment each other and take up the slack if someone is off. Our right side, Makena Smart is ready to hit anything. Both middles Koria Black and Makelle Burton keep blockers on their toes. We have three good defenders in libero Aivery Lambson and Paige Smith. Allie Dahlgren helps at setting and defending.”

Corner Canyon dropped the first game against Herriman, but quickly recorded to prevail in four games to claim the Region 2 victory, improving to 2-0 in region play and 13-1 overall. The Chargers went on to win 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23.

In a Region 13 showdown, Morgan (11-4) asserted its dominance over Grantsville (6-10), sweeping the match in three games. The Trojans prevailed 25-11, 25-19 and 25-13.

Notable standout players Tori Smith, Liv Jaffa and Gentry led the team in kills, with their contributions pivotal in the team’s third straight Region 13 win to start league play.

“I think Morgan played well together as a team tonight. They could not key on one hitter as we ran pin to pin,” said Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe.

Two nights after getting surprisingly swept by Manti in a Region 12 match, Carbon bounced back in a big way as it handed Emery its second straight region loss after it started the year 13-0. The victory helps the Dinos improve to 5-1 in Region 12 play, with a logjam of two-win and three-win teams behind them in the standings.

Parowan (6-0) dominated South Sevier (10-5) in a three-game sweep, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 to stay unbeaten on the season. Paige Felder showcased her skills with 12 kills and two aces, while Taylen Yardley contributed with 10 kills and four aces.

Layni Williams orchestrated the offense with 35 assists, securing an impressive victory for the Rams.

“This team is really starting to develop chemistry on and off the court. We know we have a target on our back and we have challenged them to expect everyone’s best game. They have done well in accepting that challenge and staying focused on continual improvement,” said Parowan coach Macey Yardley.

