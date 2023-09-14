High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Davis, Kearns, Timpanogos earn key shutout victories

The Davis Darts kept their undefeated record clean with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Weber Warriors on Thursday. The Darts beat the Warriors 5-0 earlier this season but faced a Weber team fighting for revenge.

However, a second-half goal from Davis’ Emmerson Taylor broke the 0-0 tie, and the Darts held on to the end. The win keeps Davis comfortably at the top of Region 1 with a 5-0 region record.

“It was another gutsy win by the girls. I felt we had pretty good control of the game but were unable to finish some of our early chances. Weber’s keeper made some great saves. In the end, we broke through and did a good job preserving the lead,” said Davis head coach Souli Phongsavath.

The Kearns Cougars weathered a defensive battle against the Hunter Wolverines for the 1-0 double overtime win. Despite a 3-7 record, Hunter pushed the 9-1 Cougars all the way to double overtime after neither team found a goal.

Kearns’ Esmeralda Velazquez found Zaiah Menlove for the golden goal, avoiding penalty kicks and getting the Region 4 win.

“Our strength is in our bond as a team. The girls go out and play every game for each other. We have strong players but they wouldn’t be able to do anything without their teammates supporting them and helping them be their best,” said Kearns head coach Jennasee Robinson.

The Mountain View Bruins have only lost two games in Region 8, both coming at the hands of the Timpanogos Timberwolves with the 0-1 loss Thursday evening. A first-half goal from Timpanogos’ Alie Strong made the difference.

The Bruins struggled to find an equalizer against the Timberwolves defense, led by goalie Emma McIff, who also recorded the shutout. The Region 8 win ties the Timberwolves at the top of the standings with the Bruins, who both hold a 5-2 region record.

“I could not be more proud of these young ladies and how they showed up to play tonight. In the first half we combined well, found our opportunities to get in behind the defense. The goal we scored was a beautiful slotted ball from Haley Hutchins that slid across the 18 yard box and found the foot of Allie Strong, who buried it into the back of the net,” said Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing.

“In the second half, Mountain View came out on fire and they gave us just about all we could handle. But defensive efforts by the entire back line and the midfield held solid. This was a competitive game, highly intense from the moment the whistle blew to start the game until the very last seconds. We are happy with the win against a very good team.”

The Desert Hills Thunder snapped a three-game win streak for Cedar City after a 2-1 overtime road victory. It was a crucial win for the Thunder, who are fighting with Crimson Cliffs for the top spot in Region 9.

The Thunder earned a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to a goal from Ellie Hendrix. However, the Reds matched it in the second half and pushed the game into overtime. Desert Hills’ Kimber Clawson found the golden goal in overtime for the 2-1 victory.

“Cedar is always a very challenging place to play,” said Desert Hills coach Benji Nelson. “Cedar is well coached and their team always comes prepared to give us all we can handle. As we went into overtime we definitely were tired. The change in elevation and playing on the grass always seems to help wear us down. The girls found that extra energy and gave extra effort wanting to revenge a loss last year at Cedar 1-0. And the girls found a way to score.”

Green Canyon earned its fifth win in a row following a 2-0 victory over the Ridgeline Riverhawks. The Wolves notched a single goal in each half for the win. Green Canyon’s Katelyn Jensen and Kyleigh Hastings each scored a goal.

The win keeps Green Canyon with the best record in 4A, the number one spot in Region 11, and gained some separation against Ridgeline as the Riverhawks sit second in Region 11.

“My girls played great tonight they didn’t give up much on the defensive end. In our defensive third we didn’t give Ridgeline very many good looks We took 29 shots tonight with 23 on frame. We dominated possessions most the game. We were just being patient and making Ridgeline work to recover the ball. The girls are just working hard and they really want this. I love these girls and the effort they are putting in,” said Green Canyon coach Kirt Sadler.

