With two minutes left, after Utah’s offense, led by quarterback Nate Johnson, finally came to life and scored its first touchdown of the game against Baylor to tie the contest, the Utes’ defense needed one more stop.

After some struggles in the first half, the Utes defense largely played excellent in the second half. Bears backup quarterback Sawyer Robertson completed just two passes in the final two quarters (he completed two more on Baylor’s last drive, including when the Utes let Hal Presley get behind them for a 47-yard pass).

Called upon to get the offense the ball back for a game-winning drive, safety Cole Bishop walked onto the field, which reached temperatures of over 130 degrees during the game.

“Later on in the game we knew we needed to get a takeaway or three-and-out or anything like that,” Bishop said.

He did exactly that.

On third-and-16, Bishop put what he had seen in film study to action.

“Just some tendencies that we were expecting. Two-minute drill, we know they like to throw the dig (route) to the field, so being able to come off of my guy and be in the right position,” Bishop said.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound junior safety knew the route and read Robertson’s eyes the whole way.

With linebacker Lander Barton charging at Robertson, he had to get rid of the ball. Barton hit him as he threw. The ball went right to Bishop, who corralled a big interception in Baylor territory. Utah would score on the ensuing drive to take the lead.

“It was a product of everyone else doing their job. Lander Barton got to the quarterback, hit him, made the ball come to me, was able to catch it,” Bishop said.

The Georgia native was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports and Walter Camp and held down a spot on the the preseason All-Pac-12 first team.

Bishop and his teammate, Sione Vaki, who played all over the defense last year but is now at safety, are aiming to be one of the best safety duos in the conference, if not the nation, this season.

“I’m looking for range and physicality and ball skills and both Cole and Sione Vaki have that,” defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said.

Bishop and Vaki each have an interception this season. Bishop has registered 15 tackles (team-high three for loss) and a sack, while Vaki has contributed eight tackles.

“That’s the goal. Be the best duo in the country and I feel like we’re doing everything we can right now making plays and just got to keep staying consistent, making tackles, causing turnovers, doing our job, owning our 20 square feet,” Bishop said.

Utah’s defense has yet to be at full strength so far this season. The Utes were missing defensive tackle Simote Pepa and defensive end Connor O’Toole, who haven’t played this season, and linebacker Karene Reid, who exited the Florida game with what looked like a head injury, against Baylor.

After struggling against Baylor’s offensive line in the first half, the defensive front came alive in the second, even down starters. That makes life a lot easier for Bishop in the backfield.

“We talked about from the start the depth of the team and being able to have guys out and still shut them down ... is awesome,” Bishop said. “When you have guys out and just being able to trust everyone to do their jobs makes it easy in the back end.”

Utah’s 2-0 right now, but Bishop knows the defense has to get better ahead of a tough Pac-12 slate.

“Just technique as a defense in the whole, all the big plays we’re giving up is just technique things ... so just being more technically sound,” Bishop said.

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe makes a cut against Florida play in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Kuithe is still recovering from ACL surgery, but is getting closer to retuning to the field. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Earlier this week, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe spoke about his injury rehab for first time this fall.

“I will be back soon and I don’t want to be back on the field unless I’m playing just like I was last year and I’m getting there. I’m not there yet,” Kuithe said in his first interview this fall on the “Bill Riley Show” on ESPN 700 radio.

