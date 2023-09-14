CNN’s Anderson Cooper spoke to Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on “Anderson Cooper 360” about whether President Joe Biden would be the best Democratic candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump or any other Republican running in the 2024 presidential election.

“President Biden has great experience and wisdom,” Pelosi said. “He has a vision for our country that’s about fairness and justice and addressing the kitchen table issues of America’s working families.”

Cooper then asked if that is the case, “Why is there such concern among a lot of Democrats about him?”

Pelosi said, “While there may be some concerns, everybody’s for him, overwhelmingly, everybody’s for him.”

“Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?” Cooper asked.

“He thinks so, and that’s what matters,” Pelosi said. “And by the way, she’s very politically astute. I don't think people give her enough credit. ... People don’t understand; she’s politically still. Why would she be vice president if she were not?

Cooper then asked, “But do you think she is the best running mate, though?”

“She’s the vice president of the United States. People say to me, ‘Why isn't she doing this or that?’ I say because she is the vice president, that’s the job description. You don't do that much.”