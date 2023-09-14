Today’s National Cream Filled Doughnut Day. What do these 4 chains have to offer?

The nation came together in June to celebrate doughnuts, and it’s coming together again today to celebrate a subcategory: the cream-filled doughnut.

Here’s the best filled doughnut at four of America’s top doughnut locations:

1. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Delish ranked the chocolate iced with custard filling highest of all the filled doughnuts, saying “This Boston Cream-like doughnut is a go-to for a handful of Delishers.” Insider also ranked this as the best filled donut saying, “The generous custard filling inside a fluffy doughnut made for a tasty treat.”

2. Dunkin Donuts

Per the Tasting Table, the jelly doughnut ranks the highest on Dunkin’s filled doughnut menu. One reviewer wrote to “expect that singular experience of the mystery red berry jelly, oozing out of the center with so much sticky sweetness that it barely resembles fresh fruit.” On further inspection, this reviewer was correct that, though this doughnut is delicious and worth a try, there’s not actually any fruit in the filling, per their allergy guide.

3. Tim Hortons

The Boston cream doughnut consistently ranked No. 1 for not only filled doughnuts, but out of everything on the Tim Hortons menu. Thrillist wrote, “There’s just no getting around this vanilla custard-filled, chocolate-covered doughnut cake of love. Boston, we owe ya one. Sincerely, Canada.”

4. Yum Yum Donuts

Two high schoolers ranked 11 doughnuts from Yum Yum’s menu for their school paper earlier this year and gave the cherry chocolate-filled doughnut first place. They wrote, “When breaking open this doughnut, we were met with a chunky cherry middle that was very thick and sweet. Personally, this was the best part for me, as it tasted exactly like a cherry jolly rancher. This had the same classic chocolate icing, and it paired perfectly with the cherry center.”

Though the major chains aren’t offering thousands of doughnuts for free today, and Krispy Kreme doesn’t have its $2 glazed dozen deal, Americans can still come together and unite in our shared love of doughnuts today. As seen in the variety of filled doughnut connoisseurs with ages ranging from teens to retirement, doughnuts may be the great unifier with 96% of Americans liking them, according to CBS.