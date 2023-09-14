In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s is selling 50-cent cheeseburgers

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s will sell 50-cent double cheeseburgers.

The deal is only available exclusively on Sept. 18, with no purchase necessary. To snag the offer, customers must make their order through the McDonald’s app, per People.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s stirred up a frenzy when the fast-food chain announced it would begin phasing out the use of self-serving soda fountains, as reported by the Deseret News. Customers will rely on cashiers to refill their drink.

Burger King will give away free cheeseburgers with purchase

Burger King will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with free cheeseburgers. On Sept. 18, members of the Royal Perks rewards program can receive a free cheeseburger with the purchase of anything $1 or more, per People.

The cheeseburger deals don’t stop there. Burger King will offer several cheeseburger deals from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24.

The deals are as follows:



Sept. 19: Customers who spend $1 or more can get a free Whopper Jr.

Sept. 20: Whoppers are available for $3.

Sept. 21: Buy one, get one free on all Whoppers.

Sept. 22: Receive a free order of onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more.

Sept. 23: Purchase a family bundle meal for $22.

Sept. 24: Receive double rewards points on all purchases.

Wendy’s will sell 1-cent cheeseburger for National Cheeseburger Day

Wendy’s will offer also offer a deal on cheeseburgers, the deal starts on Sept. 18 and runs through Sept. 22. Customers can purchase a 1-cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase through the Wendy’s app, as reported by Chew Boom.

Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger features applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo all stacked on a junior beef patty and between a sandwich bun.

When is National Cheeseburger Day?

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18.