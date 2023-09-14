BYU soccer’s first Big 12 Conference game is sold out. How to watch the No. 1 Cougars
BYU takes on TCU on Thursday in the Cougars’ first conference game since joining the Big 12
There won’t be an empty seat in the house or available standing-room only option when the No. 1 BYU women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play Thursday night.
The school announced that BYU’s conference opener against TCU is sold out and there will not be a standby line to purchase tickets on-site at South Field.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭‼️— BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 14, 2023
* There will be no stand by line to purchase tickets on site. Tickets already purchased and ROC passes are there only way to attend tonight’s match pic.twitter.com/Tfcr7bYe8a
How to watch BYU soccer vs. TCU
For fans who don’t have tickets to the game, there are still options for following the game’s action.
BYU vs. TCU
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m. MDT
- On TV: ESPNU
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
What to know about the BYU-TCU matchup
BYU enters the game ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings and is 7-0-0 on the season.
In the Cougars’ last home game, BYU upset then-No. 1 UCLA 3-1, a victory that vaulted the Cougars to the No. 1 national ranking. Since then, BYU has beaten UVU and Utah.
More than 5,200 fans were in attendance when BYU beat UCLA.
TCU is 3-3-1 on the season and was ranked No. 25 in the coaches rankings last week, but the Horned Frogs lost 2-1 to Butler on Sunday, knocking them out of the polls.
The Horned Frogs’ other two losses are to two other top-10 teams — Florida State and Penn State.