Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

BYU soccer’s first Big 12 Conference game is sold out. How to watch the No. 1 Cougars

BYU takes on TCU on Thursday in the Cougars’ first conference game since joining the Big 12

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU soccer’s first Big 12 Conference game is sold out. How to watch the No. 1 Cougars
Fans fill the stands of South Field for the BYU-Saint Louis game on Aug. 18. A full house is expected tonight when the No. 1-ranked Cougars begin Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Fans fill the stands of South Field for the BYU-Saint Louis soccer game on Aug. 18, 2023 in Provo. A full house is expected tonight when the No. 1-ranked Cougars begin Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

There won’t be an empty seat in the house or available standing-room only option when the No. 1 BYU women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play Thursday night.

The school announced that BYU’s conference opener against TCU is sold out and there will not be a standby line to purchase tickets on-site at South Field.

How to watch BYU soccer vs. TCU

For fans who don’t have tickets to the game, there are still options for following the game’s action.

BYU vs. TCU

What to know about the BYU-TCU matchup

BYU enters the game ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings and is 7-0-0 on the season.

In the Cougars’ last home game, BYU upset then-No. 1 UCLA 3-1, a victory that vaulted the Cougars to the No. 1 national ranking. Since then, BYU has beaten UVU and Utah.

More than 5,200 fans were in attendance when BYU beat UCLA.

TCU is 3-3-1 on the season and was ranked No. 25 in the coaches rankings last week, but the Horned Frogs lost 2-1 to Butler on Sunday, knocking them out of the polls.

The Horned Frogs’ other two losses are to two other top-10 teams — Florida State and Penn State.

Next Up In BYU sports
How three gyms produced a gem — Hall of Fame coach Dave Rose
12th-ranked BYU volleyball gets back on track with win over rival Utah
How Jennifer Rockwood turned BYU women’s soccer into a national brand
Cougars will have a new starting running back Saturday at Arkansas
Looking for fantasy football help? These Utah ties could be the answer
Same old story? BYU among bottom of NCAA in sacks per game, but coaches aren’t fretting — yet