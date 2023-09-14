BYU soccer’s first Big 12 Conference game is sold out. How to watch the No. 1 Cougars

There won’t be an empty seat in the house or available standing-room only option when the No. 1 BYU women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play Thursday night.

The school announced that BYU’s conference opener against TCU is sold out and there will not be a standby line to purchase tickets on-site at South Field.

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭‼️



* There will be no stand by line to purchase tickets on site. Tickets already purchased and ROC passes are there only way to attend tonight’s match pic.twitter.com/Tfcr7bYe8a — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 14, 2023

How to watch BYU soccer vs. TCU

For fans who don’t have tickets to the game, there are still options for following the game’s action.

BYU vs. TCU



When: Thursday, 7 p.m. MDT

Thursday, 7 p.m. MDT On TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stats: Statbroadcast

What to know about the BYU-TCU matchup

BYU enters the game ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings and is 7-0-0 on the season.

In the Cougars’ last home game, BYU upset then-No. 1 UCLA 3-1, a victory that vaulted the Cougars to the No. 1 national ranking. Since then, BYU has beaten UVU and Utah.

More than 5,200 fans were in attendance when BYU beat UCLA.

TCU is 3-3-1 on the season and was ranked No. 25 in the coaches rankings last week, but the Horned Frogs lost 2-1 to Butler on Sunday, knocking them out of the polls.

The Horned Frogs’ other two losses are to two other top-10 teams — Florida State and Penn State.